The issue: Mediterranean sage

Mediterranean sage (Salvia Aethiopis L.), a biennial, native to Europe that was likely introduced as an ornamental or as a contaminate in seed. It is not palatable to livestock or wildlife, allowing it to outcompete palatable plants. It typically invades rangelands, but it can also establish in agronomic fields, roadsides and pastures.

Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension agriculture educator in Caribou County, can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

