The Enemy: Missouri goldenrod (Solidago missouriensis)
Strategy: This perennial plant grows to 4 feet tall and produces hundreds of seeds from each bright yellow columnar flower that grow at the end of the plants. Although it produces thousands of seeds, it usually spreads by creeping roots. Alternate narrow leaves follow single stems with weblike veins and are sometimes toothed. It is usually found on ditch banks and in marshy areas. Due to flower color, many people have mistaken it for leafy spurge. There are over 100 species of Solidago species in North America.
Attack: As it spread mainly by roots, it can outcompete desirable plants and increases the chance of fires getting out of hand when burning ditch banks. It is also undesirable as a food source for livestock, so the plants increase in numbers as the livestock eat away the other plants. This helps it creep from ditch/creek bank into pastures and meadows.
Defense: This is another plant in the sunflower family (like thistles) that makes the choice of herbicides easy: The Pyridine family of herbicides such as Milestone, Opensight or Curtail all are effective. Be extremely careful as to make sure your product is labeled for ditch banks and if so, to not get it on the inside of the ditch. As this plant is native to the area there are no biocontrols available outside of runaway grasshoppers or the like. Many of these products can be used up to the waters edge of natural creeks and streams. You can get goats to eat it as with most species that appear to have a woody stem. Call your local weed professional for proper identification and more information.