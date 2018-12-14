The Enemy: Mistletoe (Phoradendron macrophyllum).
Strategy: This is a plant that grows on trees. Closer to home, we quite often see infestations of dwarf mistletoe (Arceuthobium ssp.) in conifer species in the local mountains. This plant is parasitic, which means that it uses another plant to survive. It is normally spread by birds. It germinates and roots into the bark and stems of trees. You may have seen this without knowing it. If you look up into a tree and see a dense section of a branches or one that looks like it has a tumbleweed stuck in it, this may well be mistletoe. The tree tries to grow around it, which causes it to have clustered branches with smaller stems growing out of it.
Attack: Because mistletoe is parasitic, it draws all its water and nutrients from the host tree, thus it does not require direct sunlight like many invasive plants. It greatly disfigures trees by causing these large clumps in the branches. When in deciduous trees, it will be the only noticeable green growth once the leaves fall off in the fall. The dwarf mistletoe spreads it seeds by forcible discharge of the seeds, some up to 40 feet.
Defense: Mechanical control by pruning out the mistletoe seems to be the most effective method. Cutting the mistletoe from the branch will normally not control it completely, as the threadlike roots penetrate well into the branch. Complete removal of the branch is best. Chemical control can be effective. Using a product such as Florel Fruit Eliminator (same thing that keeps crabapple trees from growing fruit) early in the spring, when the host tree is dormant is most effective. This type of herbicide is slow acting and may take a few years to completely control the weed.