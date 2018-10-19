This weed may invade your land. Be ready to oppose it.
The Enemy: Mules ear (Wyethia amplexicaulis)
Strategy: Wyethia is a perennial plant native to the western United States which becomes a nuisance to many range managers. It is a low-growing plant that produces long, narrow leaves, much like a mule’s ear. The leaves, unlike its close relative arrowleaf balsamroot, are extremely waxy and dark green. The plant produces a yellow flower similar to wild sunflower. This plant invades many open areas and can become a complete monoculture when the land has been scarred by overgrazing or when there has a been a drought over a few years. The plant can be extremely irritating to big-game hunters as when it dries out in the fall it becomes extremely crunchy which makes it difficult to sneak up on your prey.
Attack: Not generally grazed on by livestock or wildlife, except for the flower in early summer, this plant can completely choke out desirable feed for the animals. The plant was used by the Native Americans for a sweetener, but has now become a frequent invader. Once the plant dies in mid-summer, it shrivels back to expose open ground, as it has removed other competition, thus increasing the chance of erosion when we get our summer downpours in the high ranges.
Defense: Outside of goats, there is no animal that one can graze to remove the plants ― at least temporarily. Grasshoppers will affect them some. The best method of controlling this plant is to manage the property to keep the desirable plants from being disturbed enough to allow the wyethia to invade. Generally, herbicides are the best choice to reduce the impact to the range. Blended products such as Cimmeron Maxx or Opensight have been successful, as well. The real secret to controlling it is making sure you use a good-quality surfactant.