This weed may invade your land. Be ready to oppose it.
The Enemy: Parrotfeather milfoil (Myriophyllum aquaticum)
Strategy: This introduced aquatic plant is listed as a noxious weed. It was brought here as an ornamental for small ponds, aquariums or worse, geothermal warm pools, then formed large colonies that covered all open water of ponds and small lakes. Like its relative, Eurasian water milfoil, this plant can regenerate by fragmentation. Thus, broken off plants can float for long distances and start new colonies. This plant has creeping rhizomes that originally produce fibrous roots at the nodes. It has bright green leaves with 13 leaflet pairs or more in five or six whorls around the stem. It has been found in southwestern Idaho but not over here — yet.
Attack: The mats of weeds are formed on the surface and the subsurface, which choke out all living material such as native plants and fish. Not only are the large floating mats harmful to fish and native plants, they are almost impossible to get a boat through as the weeds bind up the propellers and plug the jets. The plant is also easily spread by getting caught on trailers and in the bilges of boats, thus making clean-up once leaving the water much more difficult.
Defense: Clean up your boat, trailer, float tube, waders, nets, fishing devices and any other place you think that the plant could hang onto. This weed is spread from water body to water body by users of waters. Even waterfowl have been thought to move this weed around. Once a lake is contaminated, mechanical harvesting is possible, but very expensive and time consuming. Aquatically approved herbicides are available such as Navigate (2,4-D) and Renovate (Garlon), which are very effective if applied right. Remember to always clean-drain-dry your trailer and boat when leaving all water bodies to prevent spread of this weed.