The issue: Pineapple weed
Pineapple weed (Matricaria matricarioides) is a summer annual, native to the Pacific Northwest, that can grow to a foot tall. It does best in highly compacted soils, such as gravel driveways, compacted hiking trails, poorly maintained turf, and roadsides, but can also be found in flower and shrub beds, along ditch banks, in pastures and in field crops.
The feathery-appearing leaves have a pineapple-like odor when crushed. The greenish-yellow flower does not have petals, and it is difficult to tell it is actually blooming. It has a short taproot, but still does well in drought conditions.
Pineapple weed spreads only by seed, which will develop below mower height. While the flush of germination occurs in the spring, it will continue to germinate and flower all summer long.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks, roadsides, and walking paths free of seed-producing plants.
· Mechanical: Hand pull plants and destroy any that have seed heads on them. Must be done continually throughout the summer. Mowing is not effective.
· Cultural: Maintain healthy, desirable plants. Solarization is an effective tool during hot summer months. A weed burner in open areas is effective
· Biological: None known.
· Chemical: Early spring, pre-emergent herbicides containing dithiopyr, flumioxazin or napropamide will help, but pineapple weed will germinate all summer long; clopyralid, flumioxazin and glyphosate can be effective post-emergent herbicides. Be cautious of using herbicides near non-target plants. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Because of summer-long germination and rapid production of seeds, pineapple weed control efforts must be continual throughout the growing season. Combine different
IPM techniques as much as possible for several years. A continual monitoring program is essential.