The issue: Plumeless thistle
Plumeless thistle (Carduus acanthoides) is a biennial or sometimes-annual thistle from Europe and Asia that can grow to four feet tall. It greatly reduces the productivity of pastures and range land, and is also found on ditch banks and in rights-of-way.
In the first year, plumeless thistle germinates and forms a rosette. Rosette leaves are up to 10 inches long and 3 inches wide with deep pinnate lobes. The stems are very spiny all the way to the flower head.
Flower heads can be single or in small clusters at the ends of the branched stems. The flowers are a purple-pink color and up to one inch across.
Plumeless thistle reproduces by seed and most of the seeds fall near the parent plant, some will blow in the wind. The key to control is to keep the plants from going to seed. Plumeless thistle seeds can remain viable for over ten years in field conditions—a long-term program is essential.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Feed weed-free hay; keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants; clean equipment; use weed-free seeds.
· Mechanical: Cultivate, dig or cut before flowering; remove plants at least 2 inches below the crown.
· Cultural: Manage land to improve competitiveness of beneficial plants; don’t overgraze pastures and rangeland
· Biological: Livestock avoid grazing; there is the Cheilosia corydon fly and Trichosirocalus horridus weevil that are approved in the battle on plumeless thistle.
· Chemical: Apply herbicides to rosettes in spring or fall for best results. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.