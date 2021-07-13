The issue: Povertyweed
Povertyweed or sumpweed (Iva axillaris) is a native, creeping/spreading perennial. It thrives in harsh environments and alkaline soils. The presence of povertyweed can be an indication of poor land management, although it will also infest land that is well-maintained.
The gray-green leaves are simple, opposite at the base, and alternate up the stems. The petiole (leaf stem) is very short to non-existent (sessile). The rhizomes and roots creep throughout the growing area and send up new plants regularly.
Male and female flowers are found on the same plant (monoecious). The insignificant flowers are located in the leaf axils.
Povertyweed spreads by rhizome and less by seed. Rhizome fragments can tolerate dry soil for several months and regrow when moisture becomes available.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Cultivate clean fields before infested fields. Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants.
· Mechanical: When hand-digging, remove as much of the root out of the ground as possible, bundle any flowering or seeding plant parts in a plastic bag and discard. Cultivating only once will usually lead to a worse infestation as the rhizome fragments will produce new plants. Repeat cultivation every two to three weeks will be necessary to reduce root reserves. Mowing is ineffective.
· Cultural: Incorporate practices that promote desirable plants. Flame weeding and soil solarization are not effective against creeping perennials
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Broadleaf herbicides that contain dicamba and/or 2,4-D can be effective. These herbicides are volatile at temperatures above 85 to 90 degrees. Fall application, when temperatures are cool, is better than mid-summer. Be sure to select a product labeled for the site. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
A long-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.