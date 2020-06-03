The issue: Puncturevine
Puncturevine (Tribulus terrestris), also known as goathead, is a low-growing, summer annual from southern Europe. The seeds wait for a little moisture then quickly germinate and send down a deep taproot. Puncturevine can be a major problem in turf, row crops, orchards, pasture, roadsides and ditch banks. It is toxic to sheep.
Puncturevine germinates throughout the warm summer months and it only takes two to three weeks to go from seedling to producing viable seed. The oval-shaped cotyledons (seed leaves) have a distinctive midrib crease.
The dark green leaves are pinnately compound, and the spreading stems can reach 6 feet in length.
Puncturevine spreads only by seed. The caltrop-shaped seedpod lies on the ground with one sharp point always facing up, which allows the goatheads to hitch a ride to new locations on tires, shoes and hooves.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks, roadsides and walking paths free of seed-producing plants.
· Mechanical: Hand pull plants and destroy any that have seed heads on them. Clean up puncturevine seed heads by laying out an old carpet pad, walking on it and throwing it away.
· Cultural: Reduce soil compaction with aeration. Solarization is an effective tool during hot summer months.
· Biological: Approved biocontrol agents have not been shown to survive the eastern Idaho climate.
· Chemical: Pre-emergent herbicides will help, reapply according to the label; 2,4-D, dicamba and glyphosate can be effective on small plants. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Because of summer-long germination and rapid production of seeds, puncturevine control efforts must be continual throughout the growing season. Combine different
IPM techniques as much as possible for several years. A continual monitoring program is essential.