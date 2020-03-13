The issue: Quackgrass
Quackgrass (Elymus repens) is a noxious weed from Eurasia that greens up early in the spring. Quackgrass releases allelopathic chemicals even after tillage, which reduce the ability of neighboring plants to germinate or thrive.
The seed head is a spike arrangement on stems that are 1 to 4 feet tall. The leaves are rolled in the round stem but are flat, smooth, fairly wide, and up to 12 inches long when they emerge, and frequently have a constriction an inch or so down from the tip.
Many new stems rise from the rhizomes (underground stems). The grass grows best in the cool weather, but the rhizomes continue to spread during the heat of the summer and can grow more than 10 feet in one season. It does best in low-tillage sites, making it very difficult to control lawns and pastures without damaging other grass species.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants; clean all equipment and vehicles of weed chaff; feed weed-free hay; manage pastures for good competition; establish desirable plants in disturbance areas.
· Mechanical: Digging and tillage before plants go to seed, then repeating when new shoots appear, greatly reduces quackgrass survival.
· Cultural: None.
· Biological (combine with other efforts): Grazing by livestock and wildlife will reduce seed production, but the rhizomes still spread.
· Chemical: A non-selective herbicide, such as glyphosate, that has little soil activity will allow re-seeding about three weeks after initial treatment. A follow-up treatment may be needed. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Quackgrass seeds can remain viable up to four years — a mid-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.