Fall Weed Control: Redstem filaree; get it while it’s small
The issue: Redstem filaree or storksbill (Erodium cicutarium (L.)) is a non-native winter annual or biennial in the geranium family that grows as a dense rosette mound. Most of the seeds germinate in the fall, but some germination occurs during the spring and summer. The leaves are feather-like and the rosette can get as large as two feet across. The cotyledons (seed leaves) are quite easy to recognize with distinct, uneven lobes. The flowers are pink to purple with five petals, and the fruit, or seedpods, are long and pointed, similar to the geranium fruit.
Redstem filaree invades disturbed areas, yards and gardens, pastures, no-till fields, ditch banks, and rights-of-way. It only reproduces by seed so all control efforts should be focused on keeping it from going to seed.
Integrated pest management options:
· Mechanical: Tilling, digging, hoeing, and field cultivation of redstem filaree works very well year-round. Hand-pulling is also very effective. If the plants have seed heads, throw them away rather than leave them lying on the ground. A weed burner used on seedlings in the fall can be effective.
· Cultural: Encourage competition from desirable plants.
· Biological: None available, but grazing young plants delays flowering.
· Chemical: Most broadleaf weed killers in late fall or early spring will work well on redstem filaree. Applying horticultural vinegar to seedlings in the fall should be quite effective. Pre-emergent herbicide applied in early fall will reduce seedlings. Some herbicides are not intended for homeowner use and may damage landscape plants that are some distance away from the spray site. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Weed control should be in our minds throughout the year. Combine different IPM options to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.