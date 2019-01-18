The Enemy: Siberian elm (Ulmus pumila)
Strategy: This perennial invading tree can grow to 50 feet tall and with a foliage diameter or 60 feet. It has small dark green serrated leaves that has a thick cuticle that gives the plant a shiny appearance. The small flowers produce thousands of winged seeds that are carried by the wind. This tree has a loose, flaky bark. Originally brought here for landscaping, it has now evolved to more of an invasive weed. Many horticulturists are recommending people to remove the tree at once or at least not plant any more trees as they are quite a burden to most.
Attack: This tree’s seeds float in the air and land in areas such as bird baths, drain systems and in beautiful landscapes. The hardy roots have been known to penetrate septic drains, lift sidewalks and driveways, ruin ditch and canal banks and displace or shadow desirable vegetation. It can carry Dutch elm disease but it itself can be resistant to the disease. It will get slime flux that makes the tree look like it has a runny nose.
Defense: Pulling the tree from the ground when it is young is effective. Once it reaches maturity, one can cut it down and treat the outer 2 inches of the stump with a herbicide such as Vaslan (Garlon, Crossbow), Impazipyr or Glyphosate. The treatment must be done immediately after cutting. Waiting 15 minutes will reduce the amount of herbicide that can get into the stump form complete control. One also can spray the herbicide directly into a hatchet or ax mark, which leaves a dead tree for nesting and protection for wildlife.