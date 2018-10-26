The Enemy: Sulfur cinquefoil (Potentilla recta)
Strategy: This potentilla-like taprooted perennial plant that is one of Idaho’s officially listed noxious weeds. The plant is completely covered with fine hairs and has palmate leaves with five to seven toothed leaflets that originate from a center point. The plant can be distinguished from the native cinquefoils by the characteristic that the underside of the leaf is green, unlike the natives that are typically silver. The plant produces a yellow-to-white daisy-looking flower with a strong yellow center. It has not been found in eastern Idaho but is in other parts of the state.
Attack: This plant can produce more than 1,600 seeds per plant, which allows it to spread aggressively into meadows and open pastureland. It establishes well in disturbed sites such as roadsides, logging sites, overgrazed range and waste areas. The plant is undesirable to animals as a food source. It is aggressive in these open areas and can destroy the habitat in just a few short years.
Defense: As the plant has a taproot, digging the plant up with a shovel is very effective, just make sure you get at least 4 inches of the root. Hand pulling is very difficult, as the plant will break off easily at the ground. Herbicides such as Escort XP, Opensight or Milestone are very effective. Treatments should be in the early spring to early bud stage of the plants growth. On the good side, if you have this plant and spotted knapweed present, this plant will force the animals to eat the spotted knapweed. If you think you have this noxious weed in your field please call your local county weed superintendent, as we would like to know where it exists in Idaho.