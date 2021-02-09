The issue: Tansy ragwort
Tansy ragwort (Senecio jacobaea) is a biennial from Eurasia. It is often found in poorly-managed pastures, riparian areas, roadsides, forests and gardens. This plant may reach six feet tall with multiple, flowering branches near the top, and is poisonous to people, cattle, goats, deer and horses. The leaves and pollen can adversely affect the flavor of milk and honey.
The ruffled, dark green leaves are pinnately, bi-pinnately, or tri-pinnately lobed and may have somewhat hairy undersides. The lower leaves have petioles and the upper leaves are sessile. The showy, yellow, daisy-like flowers have a light brown center and are arranged in a nearly flat, to somewhat rounded flower head.
Tansy ragwort reproduces mostly by seeds, but root fragments may also generate new plants. Seeds may remain viable up to fifteen years in field conditions—long-term effort is necessary.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing weeds; identify and control new weed infestations; feed weed-free hay.
· Mechanical: Hand-pull or dig in the spring prior to seed formation, remove as much root as possible, do not leave plant parts for animals to eat, dispose of flowers and seed heads; singe seedlings or small rosettes in the fall.
· Cultural: Give pastures a rest period to regenerate desirable plants; irrigate and fertilize for healthy stands of desirable plants; three inches of organic mulch in landscapes.
· Biological: The tansy ragwort flea beetle is quite effective when combined with other control activities over several years.
· Chemical: Fall or early spring application to rosettes—2,4-D, dicamba, aminopyralid, metsulfuron. Be sure the weed and landscape or crop situation are listed on the label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.