The issue: White clover
White clover (Trifolium repens), a perennial legume from Europe and Asia, is a plant some consider desirable. It is most commonly found in flower beds, vegetable gardens, lawns and pastures. In a symbiotic relationship with rhizobacteria, it has the ability to fix atmospheric nitrogen into plant-available nitrogen. This allows white clover to establish in poorly fertilized lawns. Historically, lawn seed mixes included clover as a way to help fertilize a turf. However, white clover tends to be patchy, giving the lawn an uneven appearance.
White clover leaves have three oval leaflets (trifoliate). There is usually a light-colored, crescent-shaped band across each leaflet. The flower is white-to-pink and puffball looking, about a half inch to three-quarters of an inch in diameter.
White clover spreads by seed and stolons (above-ground stems that root at the nodes).
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Select lawn seed mixes and sods that are free of clover.
· Mechanical: Hand dig small infestations; mowing does not work well as the stolons grow low to the ground.
· Cultural: Natural mulch in flowerbeds 4 to 6 inches deep; weed barrier; irrigate, fertilize and mow lawns properly for good competition.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Broadleaf herbicides containing dicamba, triclopyr, or quinclorac applied in the fall provide best results; 2,4-D is not effective; glyphosate is not selective and will kill the turfgrass. High temperatures above 85 degrees within 72 hours after application may cause some herbicides to volatilize and drift to non-target plants. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
White clover seeds can last for several years in field conditions — a long-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.