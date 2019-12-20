Winter Weed Control: Woody plant control — frill-cut or injection
The issue:
The frill-cut or injection technique is a method of applying herbicide directly to the vascular tissue of the plant. It then moves through the plant (translocation).
This technique works well on large and small trees and can be used any time of year, although summer treatment is usually the best time for active translocation. Because the vascular tissue is exposed, either oil-based or water-based herbicides can be used. Be sure the application technique is listed on the label.
A hatchet or ax is used to make frills, or a drill is used to create injection holes, around the trunk of the tree. Create the frill or injection hole by chopping or drilling downward through the bark, into the sapwood. Make one frill or hole per inch of trunk diameter. Do not girdle (connect all the chop marks around the trunk) the tree — the herbicide needs to be able to flow up and down the vascular tissue. Once the frills/holes are made, herbicide is applied to each site.
Many broadleaf herbicides typically have either the frill-cut or injection techniques on the label, especially if they are intended to control woody plants.
The frill-cut/injection application technique works well on most trees. It is very targeted in that only target plants are treated. It is possible for roots of the same species to pass the herbicide from one to the other. Also, herbicides with high soil activity may bleed from the tree roots into the soil and be picked up by other plants. So be aware of possible non-target issues below the soil surface.
Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations and application techniques are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.