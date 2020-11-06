The issue: Yellow starthistle
Yellow starthistle (Centaurea solstitialis), a native of the Mediterranean region, is a knapweed, rather than thistle. This winter annual, blooms at 4 to 60 inches tall. It usually germinates in the fall and sends down a deep taproot, making it drought tolerant. The leaves and stems are gray-green in color. The leaf blades extend down the stem, giving it a winged appearance. The yellow flowers bloom in mid-summer and have 1- to 2-inch-long spines on the bracts.
Yellow starthistle spreads only by seed. It invades Idaho rangeland, recreation sites, rights-of-way, dryland farm ground, pastures, and disturbed areas. Many consider it the worst range weed in the western U.S.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants; clean all equipment and vehicles of weed chaff; feed weed-free hay; manage pastures for good competition; establish desirable plants in disturbance areas.
· Mechanical: Tillage and hand pulling before flowering (viable seeds are produced eight days after flowering); prescribed burn in June, before seed production.
· Cultural: Establish and encourage desirable vegetation.
· Biological (combine with other efforts): Several approved insects attack yellow starthistle. Goats will eat all stages of growth. Cattle and sheep with graze rosettes and bolting plants before spines form—helps reduce, but not stop, seed production. Yellow starthistle is highly toxic to horses.
· Chemical: Spring and fall application on rosettes is usually the best timing —2,4-D, clopyralid, dicamba, glyphosate, aminopyralid, chlorsulfuron, metsulfuron, picloram (restricted use), and triclopyr. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Yellow starthistle seeds can remain dormant up to ten years—a long-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.