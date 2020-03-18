The issue: Annual bluegrass
Annual bluegrass (Poa annua) is usually a cool-season, winter annual that is related to our most common turfgrass species, Kentucky bluegrass. This low-growing, European native usually germinates late-summer through fall and grows rapidly as soon as the snow disappears in the spring.
The tips of bluegrass leaves are shaped like the prow of a boat. The folded leaf emerges and opens from the crown and will often have a crinkled area partway down the blade.
Annual bluegrass only spreads by seed and plants flower early in the spring. The pale seed heads have a fuzzy look, appearing in April through May.
It prefers compacted, moist soil in areas with partial shade to full sun — lawns, golf courses, gardens, flower beds, shrub plantings and poorly managed pastures.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Proper mowing height, irrigation and fertilization; maintain a healthy turf; manage pastures for good competition.
· Mechanical: Dig from flower beds or other non-lawn areas before seed heads form. Close mowing is not effective.
· Cultural: Deep and infrequent irrigation; reduce soil compaction; reduce late-season fertilization; aerate compacted soil when turf is actively growing; raise mowing height above three inches; landscape fabric mulch or a three-inch organic mulch in flower beds.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Late summer/early fall application of pre-emergent herbicides in lawns has been effective. Spot treatments with a non-selective herbicide in flower beds can be effective. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Annual bluegrass seeds can remain viable for many years—a long-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.