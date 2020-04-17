The issue: Field bindweed (morningglory)
Field bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis) is a creeping-spreading perennial from Eurasia. It will grow anywhere as it tolerates a wide range of growing conditions.
The trumpet-shaped flower is white to light pink. The fruit is a quarter-inch capsule, mostly round, that will contain up to four seeds which can remain viable in the soil up to 50 years. The seeds germinate throughout the summer. The easily identified cotyledons are nearly square.
Field bindweed has deep roots (more than twenty feet) and shallow roots and rhizomes (underground stems). New plants will often rise from the rhizomes and roots near the surface. Chopped up rhizomes and roots can generate new plants.
It is important to keep bindweed from going to seed while employing practices to kill the roots.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Feed weed-free hay; keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants.
· Mechanical: Shallow tillage 12 to 16 days after leaf emergence throughout the summer for several years; hand-pull or cultivate seedlings within three weeks of emergence; plastic mulch for three to five years; solarization for seedlings.
· Cultural: Raise mower height above 3 inches, fertilize and irrigation lawns properly; manage pastures.
· Biological: There is a moth, tortoise beetle and mite that feed on bindweed with very limited success.
· Chemical: Dicamba and 2,4-D for suppression in cool, spring weather; quinclorac on the lawn; non-crop areas—glyphosate, metsulfuron, or picloram—note legal and label restrictions. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape, situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Field bindweed seed can remain viable in the soil up to fifty years. Use mechanical control options until mid-July, then allow plants to grow for herbicide application in the fall. Repeat for several years.