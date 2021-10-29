2021 was a trying season for timothy hay growers in the Kittitas Valley, as a slew of complications and curveballs were thrown their way.
Record-breaking heatwaves, staggering drought conditions throughout the Northern Hemisphere and a constant logistical headache in shipping product overseas plagued growers, creating a situation that was challenging to say the least. Despite the hiccups, one benefit growers had was a strong water supply in the Yakima River Basin.
Anderson Hay & Grain CEO Mark Anderson said the supply is tight due to the combination of conditions experienced by the growers this year.
“Supply is definitely down for second cutting,” he said. “That’s had a pretty big impact on supply, so pricing on second cutting timothy is probably at record levels, just because there isn’t enough of it.”
Andy Schmidt with Ward Rugh said the major issue with second cutting timothy was the reduced yield due to the staggering heatwaves experienced in the region during midsummer.
“The quality was average to OK,” he said. “Not the highest quality season we’ve ever had, and the yields were down due to the summer heat. As far as the quality went, it wasn’t a stellar year, but it was an OK year.”
With the record high prices being somewhat of a saving grace to the low yield conditions, Schmidt said prices for second cutting reached those levels due to the impact the heat had on other growing regions such as the Columbia Basin. Another factor he said impacted the steep increase in prices was a change in crop rotation, with producers in the Columbia Basin taking out their timothy and planting crops like dry beans.
On the shipping side of things, Schmidt said conditions have gotten continually worse as they approach the fall season, an issue Anderson said his outfit is also feeling the crunch from.
“Day by day, hour by hour, we’re logistically struggling,” Schmidt said. “Bookings are being cancelled bookings are being rolled. We have the orders, the hay is sold, and the market is there. It’s just a challenge getting it on the boats.”
Anderson said they saw a bit of respite on the logistical side in April and May before it began to backslide into the same situation they have experienced throughout the pandemic.
“It’s been probably worse since,” he said. “It’s a huge challenge right now.”
Despite the logistical headaches, Schmidt said demand is there for the hay that is available for sale. By the time the market realized how bad this year’s drought had affected crop yields, he said the first cutting had mostly been put up.
“By the time the second cutting timothy rolled around, prices really shot up,” he said. “There’s just less of it in the Columbia Basin. A lot of the timothy in the basin was torn out after first cutting, so there were less acres of second cutting. Growers could go into things like dry beans and make a lot more money than they could with second cutting timothy.”
With those crops being rotated in within the Columbia Basin, Schmidt said he sees the potential for similarly high prices going into next year.
“With the other commodity prices like corn and beans and even wheat being pretty strong, I think hay acres aren’t going to surge dramatically as far as planting this fall,” he said. “We anticipate pretty strong prices even going into the 2022 grow.”
Despite the potential for high prices next year, Schmidt said the unknown factor is what weather conditions the region will experience during the next growing season.
“If we have another Northern Hemisphere drought like we did this year, and there are some indications that we could with La Nina, that’s the big if, what the North American moisture picture will look like throughout the Northwest,” he said.
As far as the logistical headache, Schmidt said all signs point to the same problems persisting into next year, an issue he said overseas buyers are keenly aware of.
“They say maybe next summer it will start to pan out,” he said.