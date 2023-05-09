Forecast photo

Wheat is planted in a field near Rockland on May 1. With farm-level prices for many ag commodities heading downward while overall farm production expenses hold steady, 2023 could be a more challenging year financially for many Idaho farmers and ranchers.

 SEAN ELLIS/Idaho Farm Bureau Federation

Farm-level prices for many of the state’s top agricultural commodities have softened from record or near-record levels last year.

But overall farm production costs have held steady for many of the state’s ag producers.


