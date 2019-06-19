Many brands have mascots to help engage consumers with their products. Examples include Ronald McDonald, the Energizer Bunny, the Jolly Green Giant, Mr. Peanut — and I have no doubt you can name dozens of others.
Thirty-six years ago, the Idaho Potato Commission introduced its mascot, Spuddy Buddy, who back then sported a bandana and cowboy hat to reflect his western heritage. Initially his exposure was limited to appearances in retail ads to help educate people about the differences between potatoes grown in Idaho and potatoes grown in other states.
In 1993, Spuddy Buddy received a significant make-over, and that’s when he started becoming the endearing mascot that he is today. His smile and eyes became bigger and brighter, and he took on a much sportier look — trading in his bandana for a red sweater with the “Grown in Idaho” logo and big black sneakers to help him keep up with his fast-paced lifestyle.
However it was in 1996 when Spuddy Buddy got his big break. While standing at the TODAY Show window in Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, weatherman Al Roker tried to interview him. But since Spuddy Buddy can’t talk, the IPC chairman at the time, Don Dixon, spoke on his behalf and introduced Spuddy Buddy to millions of folks across the country. From that moment on, Spuddy Buddy’s popularity was on the rise.
In 1997, plush Spuddy Buddies became available for purchase, making him even more desirable. Today, folks take the small Spuddy Buddies with them when they travel and post pictures of him at some of the most famous locations around the globe. Recently, Idaho's own Department of Tourism sent 600 Spuddies to tourism groups all over the world to promote Idaho as a destination.
In 2000, Spuddy Buddy starred in a television commercial with then Governor Dirk Kempthorne promoting Idaho potatoes and the “Grown in Idaho” seal.
In 2010, the famous potato started making regular appearances at Boise State University football games at Albertsons stadium.
· In 2013, Spuddy Buddy tried out for America’s Got Talent when the popular television show visited Boise. He didn’t make the cut, but we’re pretty certain the judges never had and never will have a dancing potato audition again!
The recognition we’re most proud of occurred just this past December. Spuddy Buddy was declared the No. 1 College Football Bowl Mascot by SBNation beating out other mascots like the New Mexico Bowl’s Gilden Shirt, the Belk Bowl’s Belkie the Bear and even the Chick-fil-A Cow, who appeared at the Peach Bowl. “The overexcited, never-blinking humanoid potato” was the hands down winner. Per SBNation, “How could he not be No. 1.”
Spuddy Buddy has won the hearts of millions of folks around the world. People of all ages just can’t help but smile when they see him. Two years ago ESPN named Spuddy Buddy their favorite mascot. I think this is just the beginning of a very long list of accolades for Spuddy Buddy.
Today Spuddy Buddy is a familiar face in many of the IPC’s marketing programs, like the Potato Lover’s Month Retail Display Contest, the Big Idaho Potato Truck, international conferences and many more.
To keep up with Spuddy Buddy’s adventures, follow the IPC’s social posts and/or search #adventuresofSpuddyBuddy and #spuddybuddy.