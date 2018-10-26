MERIDIAN — Michael Sutton was a late bloomer.
“I wanted to be a paleontologist until I was 10, then I got into geography,” Sutton said. And before he started his current profession in earnest at age 26, he was a restaurant manager. “That got me used to late hours,” Sutton said with a laugh.
So, how did he get to be an iris gardener extraordinaire, with a 12-acre plot of 500 ever-changing varieties of multicolored blossoms, producing 30,000 seedlings per year, and shipping rhizomes worldwide to customers in countries as far flung as Finland, Japan, China and Kazakhstan?
“I just stumbled into this,” he said.
It started with his dad. Sutton’s father had become enamored of the flower in the 1970s after walking past an iris show at the mall in Porterville, Calif.
“He thought it was pretty cool and bought four or five irises, competed the next year and won — and got hooked,” Sutton said. And, what started out as a hobby, flourished into a blooming business when father and son joined forces.
Sutton, young and disenchanted with the restaurant business, looked at his father’s penchant for irises with new eyes.
“I saw an opportunity,” Sutton said. “Within five years, we had 100 acres (of iris), and we were selling them all over the world.”
Their operation soon included a destination event center, and “we even started an iris festival in Porterville, Calif.,” Sutton said. “They had an antique car show and would bus people out to see the garden. It was a big deal. They still do the festival, just with no garden.”
Then, the business climate in California changed, Sutton said, and they started looking at other locales.
“I thought, we’ve either got to go out of business or get to somewhere where we can do business,” Sutton said. He and his wife, Connie, had vacationed in Idaho as youngsters and loved it, “so here we are.”
The Suttons moved to Idaho about five years ago and have had the iris gardens growing for about three years. The operation is a family affair, including Sutton, Connie, their daughter Shelby, son Brandon and his wife, Chelsea, and another son, Andrew.
“All three of our kids and their families moved with us and all work in the business,” Sutton said. “And we have huge plans.” Next year, he said they will increase the acreage to 20 and maybe rekindle growth in other areas as well.
And, while it may seem that surrounded by a field of flowers must be fodder for the soul in a very zen way, Sutton said no, not really.
“Everything has to happen in such a condensed amount of time,” he said.
The garden requires physical labor during the planting, blooming and digging seasons. Then there is the cross-pollinating to create new varieties, and labeling of all the flowers. But after the first frost, “that’s when I can sit back and go, ahh,” Sutton said.
Plus, how does one come up with 500 ever-changing names? Sutton said he looks through name and color palette books and has named varieties for his wife, his daughter and his two granddaughters, Cassady and Kyla, and will name one soon for his 1-year-old grandson, Levi.
“My father named one variety after my mother, Margaret Inez, and my sister, Peggy Anne,” said Sutton. Both his mother and sister died in 2013. And their namesake flowers?
“We lost Margaret Inez a few years ago; but we still have Peggy Anne; Peggy Anne with an ‘e.’”
Sutton said visitors are welcome at the gardens, but the family has kept a low profile.
“People can stop by and come out, we don’t really care,” he said. “We just don’t tell anybody.”