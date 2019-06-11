POCATELLO — Sean Macy had a “huge problem” 11 years ago. He and his wife Chantelle had started an orchard at their Fort Hall area farm and bought two bee hives to pollinate the trees. The hives produced about 6 gallons of honey, too much for the family to use.
When he complained to his coworkers about the excess honey, he found they were willing to take the problem off his hands.
“Five minutes of whining and it was gone,” he said.
The couple realized they were on to something and Macy’s Apples and Hives was born. Today the bees and trees work together to support the business.
There are more than 700 fruit trees in the orchards. Around 600 Honey Crisp and 50 Golden Delicious apple trees are joined by cherries, peaches and apricots. The number of hives has grown to 28 in three locations and a variety of bee products are offered at the farm’s website, farmers markets and shows.
Thanks to the bees, the couple sells raw honey, lip balm, honey lozenges and candles, to name just a few of the items offered. Reusable beeswax wraps to replace plastic wrap are popular and regularly sell out. A salve made from bee products for minor cuts, burns, psoriasis and eczema debuts this year.
While they buy and purify beeswax for the candles, all personal care and honey products are sourced from the couple’s own hives to guarantee product quality.
Sean is passionate about beekeeping and has learned to propagate the queens, both for his own hives and to sell. He is fascinated by hive structure, “Knowing you have an environment with 60,000 bees all attending one queen.”
A tour of the orchard includes a lesson on the plants the bees use. Dandelions offer early season nutrition, with clover next in line. The bees range about five miles and the type and quality of wild blooming plants affect the taste and color of the honey.
A lack of rain last summer led to a lower output of honey. This year the couple put hives on a mountainside near McCammon and in a residential yard in Chubbuck. Each location will produce a different tasting honey and provide a hedge against drought.
While Sean takes care of the orchards, Chantelle does the marketing and shows. She maintains the website, a FaceBook page and an Instagram account with followers around the world, from Norway to New Zealand.
“I’m the brawn and she’s the brains,” said Sean.
The couple shares production duties, whether bottling honey or cooking up a batch of lip balm.
“Date nights for us is often working side-by-side making product,” said Sean.
The couple’s commitment to tasty and healthy offerings is evident in everything they sell. The trees and bees do their part and the Macy’s make sure nothing goes to waste.
More information on Macy’s Apples and Hives can be found on FaceBook, at the web site macysapplesandhives.com and on Instagram at macys_apples_and_hives. The Macy’s can be contacted by instant message at m.me/1785238084925305 or by calling 208-403-4008.
Linda Phillips has worked as a copy editor and photojournalist for 25 years. If you have a business or know of a business to feature in Agri-Ventures, she can be contacted at ldpamazon@gmail.com.