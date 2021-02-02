For Farm & Ranch
IDAHO FALLS — G2 Ag Research is unique among the irrigated farms in the New Sweden area west of Idaho Falls. Owned and operated by Corey Dixon, it is one of four independent research farms in the state, and the only one in Eastern Idaho.
Corey is a fourth-generation family farmer. But instead of the huge fields and large equipment he grew up with, he cultivates potatoes, corn, sugar beets, alfalfa, peas, beans, canola, wheat and barley in small plots and segregated rows with wide margins, scattered over 30 acres or more, and in accordance with strict scientific protocols.
Corey earned a bachelor’s of science in plant science, a master’s degree in agricultural economics, then spent five years in private industry as a field trial manager in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Australia.
“I’ve always been interested in the science behind farming,” he says. “I was tired of the travel, but wanted to continue in research. I knew what I wanted to do, and how to do it, but didn’t know what my potential customers or demand would look like. Starting this business was risky.”
The gamble paid off.
Private investment in agricultural research and development has increased steadily over the past 20 years to nearly $12 billion according to USDA Economic Research Service figures. Large companies use their own research farms, then contract with independent investigators to conduct proprietary studies. It may take a decade or more to move something from idea to commercial markets.
Corey’s experience and reputation have enabled him to bid and secure 30 to 40 contracts a year.
He explains, “Most of my clients are giants in the industry. They want specific information under Eastern Idaho’s growing conditions because we produce a variety of high value crops. My piece is a very small part of their overall program.
“For example, a company may have a pesticide in development they want to test here, in spring wheat, at a specific rate, and at a specific growth stage. Or they might want to see how a plant with new traits performs under certain drought or water limitations, or a specific micronutrient fertilizer. I run the trial according to their protocol and provide them with the data.”
He most often conducts trials on new crop protection products using EPA Good Laboratory Standard practices, assesses traits developed conventionally or through GMO programs and grows crops for nursery increases. Most trials are for one growing season, while others are replicated over several years. The studies are meticulous and highly confidential.
Contracts dictate a procedure and sequence for every phase of the trial, from row spacing, plant density, ground speed, sampling methods and timing, weather and environmental monitoring and other methodologies. The protocol determines whether Corey locates a plot under a pivot, hand lines, sets out drip tape with meters or another system. His plots, records, and facilities are inspected by company auditors and regulatory personnel from USDA and EPA. The report he completes on each plot often includes 50 pages or more of data. He attends training required by his corporate clients, and continuing education through the National Alliance of Independent Crop Consultants.
As well as agronomic and scientific expertise, the business requires a hefty financial outlay. Company headquarters are a custom-designed building containing offices, shop, secure storage, a sanitary laboratory, space for freezers, climate-controlled isolation lockers, safety gear for employees, specialized sampling instruments, plus tools and other gear.
“Just like any other farm, you also get a lot of money tied up in equipment,” he says.
Plot-scale planters, combines, and diggers are commercially available. Corey may modify a piece or work with a manufacturer to custom build a unit to better suit his needs. Finely calibrated instruments enable him to capture and log daily data on plants, soils and environmental conditions.
Depending on the study, raw material may come in on flatbed trailers, or contained in a single 10-milliliter vial. Most of his trials end in crop destruction, but sometimes he loads harvested crops on trucks go to area processors. If the company needs tissue samples he may have to flash-freeze material in liquid nitrogen, then ship on dry ice — sometimes as far away as a laboratory in Germany. Last year alone, he used 5,000 pounds of dry ice for sample preservation and delivery.
Bidding and servicing these contracts requires an agronomic, scientific and economic skill set.
“Everything has to be exact,” he emphasizes. “Tolerances are unbelievably tight and I’m given a limited amount of material or product. Everything has to be figured to the smallest margins. Bidding is complicated because you have to know what is involved in every single thing you have to do to meet to the protocol – down to the time and labor and space and equipment and instruments it will require.”
The amount of work and level of hands-on involvement keeps Corey, his full time employee, several seasonal workers, and three or four college interns busy.
He says, “When I get plant material or product it’s just identified with a number. I won’t know if something I worked on ever goes on to commercial development.
“But I do know that research on farms like mine benefits farmers here and elsewhere. I feel pretty good about that.”