Basic American Foods has announced plans to close its manufacturing plant in Shelley and its ingredients plant in Blackfoot, phasing out production at both facilities over two years.
However, the company intends to significantly expand and improve its Rexburg facility, company officials announced Tuesday.
BAF, which is a division of Basic American, Inc., intends to keep its recently expanded main facility in Blackfoot open. The company is a global leader in manufacturing dehydrated and shelf-stable potato and bean products. It has brands including Brilliant Beginnings, Potato Pearls, Golden Grill, Classic Cassserole, Santiago and Idaho Spuds.
In a press release, the company said the closures in Shelley and Blackfoot will "ultimately allow BAF to grow and optimize its business for the future."
“As with any project that impacts people, these are difficult decisions. We are very mindful of the impact these changes will have, particularly on our employees. As our employees and others would expect from BAF, we will help those who are impacted through their transitions,” BAF CEO Bryan Reese said in the press release.
A large portion of the closures of both plants are expected to occur toward the end of February 2020, and packaging operations should continue in Shelley through mid-2021, officials said. The company also expects to continue using its Shelley warehouses into the future.
Bryan Searle, a 58-year-old Shelley potato farmer who serves as president of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, said the plant has been a cornerstone of his community for as long as he can remember. During his childhood, it was operated by R.T. French & Co., and later it was a Pillsbury plant, prior to being run by BAF.
"In Shelley, our mascot of our high school is the russet. It's been the potato king of the world," Searle said. "To see that news is just devastating."
BAF will offer severance pay and coordinate local services to help displaced employees through the transition, according to the press release.
“It is very tough to make a decision to close a manufacturing facility. This consolidation was necessary for the overall efficiency and long-term stability of our supply network. We regret any negative impact this may have on our employees and the community," Shaun Young, BAF chief supply chain officer, said in the press release.
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe had no advanced warning of the news, but he said the company has been discussing the possibility of closing the two facilities and expanding in Rexburg for years. Stacy said the company has had a hard time of finding workers. As recently as Monday, he said the company had people standing by the roadside with signs soliciting workers for the Shelley plant.
"I look at the people who have been at Basic American for years. A lot of those people are retiring, so their workforce is getting probably close to retirement," Pascoe said.
Pascoe anticipates BAF will have jobs at the new facility for workers willing to commute or relocate. He also noted that GPOD and Shelley's new Golden Valley Natural facility are always looking for workers.
Regarding the tax ramifications for his community, Pascoe isn't too worried. He explained Shelley created a tax increment financing district to accommodate the new Golden Valley plant, which employs about 600 workers. Revenue resulting in new development within a TIF district is diverted from the normal taxing roles for a period of time to pay off infrastructure improvements made to accommodate that growth.
Pascoe said the Golden Valley TIF is scheduled to retire in 2021, which is also when the Shelley plant will close.
The news came as a shock to many of the state's potato farmers. James Hoff, a fresh potato grower who farms east of Shelley, had heard about the Rexburg expansion but didn't anticipate the planned closures.
"On the field-run contracts, you're responsible for transportation to the factory," Hoff said. "It's going to add some transportation costs back to the growers that are located in Idaho Falls and south."
Searle said the Shelley plant closure will also affect growers who sell fresh potatoes to GPOD, another major employer in town. Searle explained a large percentage of area growers' potato production doesn't make standards for selling on the fresh market, and GPOD ships those spuds to the BAF dehydration plant. Once the Shelley plant closes, Searle expects shipping costs of those off-grade spuds will increase, and the difference will be passed on to the growers.
Searle said the community will also be losing a devoted supporter of local events, schools and organizations in BAF.
"This hits pretty close to the heart being a farmer and seeing the effects it has on the community," Searle said.
Nick Blanksma, the incoming chairman of the Idaho Potato Commission, is optimistic that the expansion in Rexburg will offset any potential reduction in the supply of potatoes processed by BAF resulting from the closures.
"It sounds like Basic American is trying to get more efficient in the way they process product. That's what every business needs to do," said Blanksma, who farms in the Glenns Ferry area. "Inevitably, if you get more efficient, somebody loses jobs. We sympathize for the folks who will be losing their jobs. Hopefully, job loss will be kept to a minimum as they restructure."