A movement has been growing around the world as farmers, ranchers, food companies, policy makers, and scientists alike realize the importance of soil health. A variety of emerging technologies and innovative practices are being adopted widely by producers to improve soil health, and interest in these technologies and practices is spreading quickly.
Registration is open for the National Center for Appropriate Technology’s (NCAT) inaugural Soil Health Innovations Conference, March 30-31 in Bozeman, Montana. The forum will bring together leading experts and innovative farmers from around the U.S. to share the latest in soil science, best practices in soil management, and the emerging technologies that will drive the future of sustainable and regenerative agriculture.
“The Soil Health Innovations Conference occupies the cutting edge of soil health across the country – on-farm practices, soil biology, carbon markets, and public policy,” said Steve Thompson, NCAT executive director.
NCAT is sponsoring the conference in cooperation with USDA Rural Development, Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), and Montana State University.
The goal of the conference, Thompson said, is to provide an opportunity for producers and educators to examine current practices as well as the concepts, techniques, and practical applications that may be available in the future.
“This is an exciting time in sustainable agriculture,” Thompson said. “Farmers, food companies, and policy makers recognize the many benefits of improving the
health of soil for food quality, climate resilience, and profitability. There’s a growing buzz about the opportunity to draw down atmospheric carbon by returning it to the soil as organic matter. We invite producers, industry professionals, researchers, students and, frankly, anyone who eats food to participate in the conversation.”
The conference will be March 30-31 at the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.
The Soil Health Innovations Conference will feature renowned national experts, NCAT staff, and farmers and ranchers, including:
· Laura Wood Peterson, Indigo Ag
· Dr. Fred Provenza, Utah State University
· Dr. Robin ‘Buz’ Kloot, University of South Carolina
· Dr. Cindy Daley, Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems
· Dr. Bianca Moebius-Clune, Director of USDA-NRCS Soil Health Division
· Rick Clark, Field to Markets’ 2019 Farmer of the Year
· Arohi Sharma, Natural Resources Defense Council
· Aria McLauchlan, Land Core
· Cooper Hibbard, Seiben Ranch
· Dan Kittredge, Bionutrient Food Association
· Dr. Dorn Cox, OpenTEAM
· Kyle Searle, Anheuser-Busch
· Roian Atwood, Wrangler and Lee Jeans
· Shauna Sadowski, General Mills
View the complete agenda and topics at https://soilinnovations.ncat.org/agenda/