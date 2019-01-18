KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Last fall, it started as a group effort between two Klamath Falls Farmers Market product vendors: Ediblearth Farms and Violet Fae Remedies.
Now, the Ediblearth Farms collective, along one of the storefronts at the historic Oregon Bank Building, has goods from more than 30 local vendors from the farmers market on year-long rotations.
They now offer everything from Rhone Boyle-Wasoski’s signature sauces to grass-fed beef, locally roasted coffee, clothing and other household goods.
The store is also among an increased amount of retailers to accept SNAP food benefits for those who receive support.
“I’ve always been an advocate for small business and local products getting to market,” Boyle-Wasoski said. “This store hopefully creates another outlet for folks from the farmers market.”
New opportunities
The storefront at 107 N. Ninth St. first opened its doors in October 2017. Boyle-Wasoski said it had been a dream of hers to open such a storefront for nearly 10 years.
She has remained active within the Klamath Falls Farmers Market for years, having previously served as a market manager before current Manager Charlie Wyckoff took over.
The downtown collective shop has not been the only talked about change within the market: with the help of the Klamath Falls Blue Zones Project and others, the Klamath Farmers Online Marketplace (KFOM) has also expanded as an option for people to get year-round goods.
Boyle-Wasoski says these are just a few of the changes that have been discussed among those who help out with the markets locally.
“What we would like to do is have a licensed kitchen that everyone could share, and a food hub for the market vendors,” Boyle-Wasoski said of one concept.
What’s in store?
Nearly half a dozen shoppers stopped by the shop within a 20-minute period early Tuesday morning to browse around for goods from several currently participating vendors.
Those on display included names such as Do Bar Bakery, Pelican City Knits, Lemon Brick Road and many, many others.
Boyle-Wasoski also had samples of her own trademark miniature popcorn on the counter, which included flavors such as lemon coconut macaroon and raspberry lemonade.
“I bring it in for folks with different seasoning and different flavors on the popcorn,” Boyle-Wasoski said.
Her mother, Jerami Jones, was also around to help out with customers and the store’s setup. Jones, who said she was glad to see Boyle-Wasoski’s dream come to life, said they’ve been getting lots of visitors even since she recently started.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Jones said. “I’m hoping it gets out and that more and more people with product join us.”
More information on Ediblearth Farms can be found online at Facebook.com/EdiblearthFarms.