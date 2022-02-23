AMERICAN FALLS — A Florida energy company plans to build what would be Idaho's largest solar farm on 6,500 acres of rangeland within rural Power County, county officials confirmed.
NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Florida, has proposed to build a 300-megawatt solar panel facility in the first phase of the project, according to Power County officials.
The county has scheduled a public hearing on zoning for the proposal for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Power County Annex building, located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls.
An official with NextEra said the company is the world's largest producer of renewable energy.
American Falls farmer Kamren Koompin said his family entered into an option to lease some of the rangeland to the company about three years ago. The Koompins currently lease the rangeland to Kevin Ramsey, who runs cattle on the property. Ramsey owns the remainder of the rangeland where the solar farm would be located.
Ramsey said the company has also inquired about purchasing additional cropland in the vicinity.
Ramsey said, "They've got an option on my ground and we'll see what happens. It's been going on for quite a while."
Koompin said the land is located north of Lake Channel Road, south of the railroad tracks and east of Quigley Road. Koompin said the company has been operating a couple of testing sites on the property to make certain it's a good fit for solar production.
"I know there are other companies out there asking many more growers and farmers all over Eastern Idaho," Koompin said. "There's going to be a lot of energy companies looking for the best places to put solar projects."