Working at Eagle Ridge Ranch, the guest ranch managed by his family in Island Park, taught Jarom Hyde about long days, business management and dealing with the public.
Helping shoe and care for the outfit’s 80-100 head of horses led him to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
Now 26, he’s completing a degree at Idaho State University, and will join about 3,000 students who apply to one or more of the 30 U.S. colleges of veterinary medicine this summer, hoping to be among the roughly half of those applicants accepted into a program.
Of the two vet schools closest to Eastern Idaho, competition for a seat at Washington State University is especially fierce: 1,483 applicants (80 percent women) vied for 133 seats in the 2020 graduating class. Oregon State University accepted 72 out of 986 applicants for the class of 2020.
“I’ve always wanted to understand function and figure out what’s wrong, then have the knowledge to help an animal improve,” Hyde says.
He's already gained significant experience working in the field. He worked in the Riverbend Angus Ranch bull program in Montana and Idaho, then spent several months at Countryside Veterinary Clinic in St. Anthony with Dr. Richard Geary, where he assisted in the clinic’s equine reproduction, ultrasound and embryo work.
He’s been working at Mountain River Veterinary Clinic in Rigby for Drs. Garth Waddoups, Dusty Clark and George Olaveson since 2016.
He spent a couple weeks last summer apprenticing with a sport horse farrier in Southern California, and spends time with area farriers who specialize in remedial therapies.
Hyde knows he’ll be contending with well-qualified candidates from across the country with every school application, but he remains convinced that veterinary medicine is his field of choice.
He says, “I’ve been fortunate to work for some really good vets and help with surgeries and various procedures. I also understand the back side of a practice, the business side. I think it’s given me a good idea of what the profession is like. I’m committed.”
After he completes four years of classroom, laboratory, and clinical components — perhaps more depending on post-graduate and additional specialized training — Hyde will earn a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. He will have to pass the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination, state veterinary and pharmacy (if prescribing) licensing requirements, and meet the state’s continuing education demands in the future.
If he finds a job in Idaho, he’ll join approximately 950 active licensed veterinarians in the state.
“I like the mixed practice (large and small animal) but definitely have an equine interest, especially lameness. And I definitely prefer rural areas," Hyde says. "But I realize that small animals and population centers are where the money is at. I need to find a balance between my work and what’s best for my family, so I think I’m open to seeing what opportunities show up.”
New veterinarians have choices in clinical care, food security, public health, research, biomedical science and other fields. The outlook is good, with jobs in veterinary medicine growing faster than the national average - 19% compared with the 7% average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that U.S. veterinary schools produce enough graduates to meet demand on a national level. However, geographic distribution is a problem with a shortage of practitioners to cover food and fiber animal health and well-being, food safety and security, public health and producer profitability in rural areas where most livestock production occurs.
Many new veterinarians are attracted to urban and small animal practice for fiscal reasons. Resident veterinary school tuition and expenses range north of $195,000, and even with scholarships most vet school graduates shoulder debt from $138,000 to $156,000, according to AVMA figures.
“I’d like to practice in Idaho and live in a small town, but paying for vet school is a big concern," Hyde says. "Some of the schools even ask if you have a financial plan for paying for your education.”
The AAVMC says veterinary colleges have no trouble attracting animal lovers, but are also looking for students with the scientific knowledge and technical skills for success running a business, communicating with clients and colleagues, conducting research and who may consider clinical and non-clinical positions.
Hyde hopes his skills and experience translate into a strong application and interview — and lead to a great future veterinary career.
“I’m open to working at a hospital, clinic or even a research facility," Hyde says. "The first step is getting accepted to vet school. That’s where we’re at right now. I’m excited to get started.”