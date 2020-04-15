In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, a student carries her lunch on a compostable tray at an elementary school in Utah. After making a brief comeback on school lunch menus, white bread and other refined grains may be vanishing again when schools reopen after a federal court vacated the Trump administration’s rollback of school nutrition standards on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)