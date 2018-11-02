LOGAN, Utah. — Farmers are always looking for ways to improve crop production while maintaining soil health for future yields. In Utah’s arid climate, the soil’s health and ability to hold water can determine a harvest’s success or failure.
Steve Young, an assistant professor in Utah State University’s Department of Plants, Soils and Climate, studies invasive plants and knows the list of variables farmers have to contend with is long enough without adding water-stealing weeds to the equation.
“Weeds are a big issue, and they’re everywhere,” Young said. “If you have a cover crop, you can
actually outcompete the weeds. That’s really the focus of our research.”
Young is testing cover crops that will grow in harmony with spring wheat, and at the same time compete with weeds that would limit the harvest. In one remarkably successful trial, Young and his team planted spring wheat as the crop and crimson clover (Trifolium incarnatum) to grow beneath.
Kochia scoparia is the invasive weed Young is working to beat, adding that it shouldn’t be confused with its taller cousin, forage kochia (Kochia prostrata), which has desirable traits and can be used for fire breaks and grazing. Livestock can graze immature Kochia scoparia, but the plant quickly becomes invasive and is a serious problem in crops such as wheat, alfalfa and potatoes.
Weeds like Kochia scoparia spread easily, in part, because they have no natural enemies to compete with in arid and semi-arid regions. According to Young, most of the invasive plants in the West are not native but originated in the Mediterranean region. Ironically, in its mature and dried stage, Kochia scoparia is among the tumbleweeds that have long been an icon of the arid American West. Not only do they survive and take precious moisture from crops, dried and wind- propelled tumbleweeds deposit seeds far from their original locales. The plants’ exotic beginnings and hardiness make it difficult to determine a cover crop that has useful qualities, and can still compete with weeds.
Young’s research team broadcast seeded the clover and then drilled seed for the spring wheat in the plot on the same day at the Utah Agricultural Experiment Station’s Greenville Research Farm. Clover was selected largely because it emerges early and develops a dense cover that restricts the amount of sunlight that reaches emerging weeds like kochia.
Normally, cover crop trials take several years to become established and produce any significant results. However, after only one year, Young and his research team are enthusiastic about the positive impacts of the clover.
“Our results are amazing,” Young said. “I did not expect to see the cover crop establish as well as it did. We now have a really good story to tell after one year. Then we can take it to growers and say, ‘This is what we’re seeing.’ Not that we’re going to see this great adoption, but here’s another tool to address the weed problem. As everyone knows, there’s really no silver bullet.”
Reducing inputs to combat weeds — whether it is reducing chemical applications or hours of labor — translates to more savings for growers and, according to Young, can theoretically lower costs for consumers further down the food supply chain.
“Anytime you put something into the system, there’s an effect,” Young said. “I’m talking about herbicides at this point. I’m not opposed to herbicides; I think they’re a great tool, but if we can eliminate some of those inputs, we’re going to see less potential for run-off, less of an effect on our water, air, and soils.”
The cover-crop trials with spring wheat and clover will continue and Young hopes to duplicate the experiment with positive results to confirm the first year’s success. He will be working on the same research plots in the coming year and examining the residual effects of the cover crop, including clover’s ability to fix nitrogen in soil.
“I look forward to seeing what other cover crops we can use,” Young said. “What other weeds can we address? What other cropping systems can we work in?”