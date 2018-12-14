Few crops still in the field in Dakotas
(AP) — The USDA’s last weekly crop report of the harvest season shows a small amount of late-season crops still in the field in the Dakotas.
The report says that in North Dakota, 87 percent of sunflowers, 88 percent of corn and 95 percent of soybeans have been harvested. In South Dakota, 82 percent of sunflowers, 95 percent of corn and 95 percent of sorghum have been harvested.
In North Dakota, 60 percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 73 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus. In South Dakota, 69 percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 86 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Weekly reports for the 2019 season begin in April.
Minn. keeps cutoff date for dicamba use
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is maintaining its June 20 cutoff date for farmers to use the herbicide dicamba, which has been blamed for drifting and damaging neighboring soybean fields.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture imposed the cutoff for 2018 after getting 253 reports of alleged dicamba drift in 2017, including 55 formal complaints requesting investigations. Some 265,000 acres were affected.
Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson said Monday that the restrictions worked well. The department received 53 reports in 2018, including 29 formal complaints, and the affected acres plunged to just over 1,800.
The only change for 2019 is the lifting of a prohibition on applications when temperatures are above 85 degrees.
The weed-killer’s popularity has surged since companies rolled out dicamba-tolerant soybean varieties to help control weeds that have become resistant to other herbicides.
S.D. man gets grant for frozen hops
SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man received a grant to further research his alternative method of preserving beer.
Spearfish native, Steve Polley, obtained a $15,000 grant from the USDA to examine the effect of quick-freezing hops as an alternative method to extend an ale’s lifespan, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Brewers use hop, a pale-green bud filled with amino acids, as a chief bittering agent to balance the sweetness of grain.
Most American hops come from the Northwest region and they are traditionally kiln-dried swiftly after harvest.
Polley has applied for specialty-crop grants to help keep his research going since launching Dakota Hops of Spearfish in 2008.
“We’re looking at alternative methods of preserving the crop. That what this whole thing is about,” Polley said. “And if you’re using a different method to preserve the hop crop, how does that affect the quality of the beer?
Polley plans to use the latest grant to pay for a local brewmaster to work part-time, testing different varieties of his frozen hops.