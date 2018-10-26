Soil moisture good as wheat planted
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The latest government crop report shows mostly adequate soil moisture levels across Kansas as farmers plant winter wheat and harvest fall crops.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that winter wheat planting was 62 percent complete, about average for this time of year. The agency says 44 percent of the planted wheat has already emerged in the state.
Meanwhile, growers are making some progress in bringing in their fall-harvested crops.
Corn harvest is 63 percent finished. Soybean harvest 16 percent done in Kansas. The state’s farmers have also cut about 19 percent of their sorghum and 16 percent of the sunflower fields.
Orange harvest up after long decline
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s orange crop is expected to increase for the first time in seven years.
The USDA announced Oct. 11 that 79 million boxes of oranges are expected during the coming season, a 76 percent increase from the 45 million produced last season. That crop was ravaged by Hurricane Irma and the industry is still suffering from citrus greening, a disease that kills trees. A box of oranges is 90 pounds.
The forecast is only about a third the size of the typical Florida orange crop of the early 2000s. Almost all Florida oranges are sold to juice manufacturers.
The grapefruit crop is expected to grow 73 percent to 6.7 million boxes and the combined tangerine and tangelo crop is expected to jump 60 percent to 1.2 million boxes.
Medical pot delayed for tests
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of two licensed marijuana growers in Louisiana says patients might have to wait two months later than hoped for medical pot products to be available at dispensaries across the state.
John Davis, GB Sciences Louisiana president, which was hired by Louisiana State University as a sanctioned grower, said it’s anticipated that products won’t be available until January, with the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry having to take on product testing following an unsuccessful effort to find an independent lab to do it.
Department spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove said regulators will test for pesticides, contaminants and heavy metals and it’ll take roughly six weeks to get results back to GB Sciences. She said the department will still receive proposals due Thursday to identify an in-state independent testing facility.
Farmers lost $28M from volcano
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A survey of Big Island farmers has found that they suffered nearly $28 million in damages because of the months-long eruption earlier this year of the Kilauea volcano, the Hawaii Tribune Herald reported.
The survey of 46 farmers by University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources found they collectively lost an estimated $27.9 million in destroyed property, the newspaper reported.
Of the total damages reported, nearly two thirds — $17 million — was damage to crops, while destroyed land, buildings and inventory accounted for $4.1 million, $3.3 million and $3 million in losses, respectively, the Herald Tribune reported.
The survey found that $13.3 million of the reported damages were from the floriculture industry, with another $6.5 from the papaya industry and $2.5 from the macadamia nut industry.
The Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association, which requested the University conduct the survey, advised that the data from the survey is not all-inclusive but provides a snapshot of how devastating the eruption was for the island’s agricultural industries.
Rain threatens Kan. cotton crop
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Recent heavy rain is threatening Kansas’ cotton crop, which is ready or nearly ready for harvesting.
Rain can dislodge cotton lint from the plant and decrease yields, The Hutchinson News reported. Water can also cause color from the plant’s stems or leaves to bleed onto the lint and damage the quality.
Rex Friesen, a consultant for Southern Kansas Cotton Growers, said the crop appears to be holding up despite the wet weather.
“It could be a problem, but it turns out the more I’m getting out into fields, the more impressed I am,” he said. “Hard driving rain can knock cotton off the plant, but so far I haven’t seen a lot of that happening.”