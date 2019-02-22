S.D. debate of industrial hemp bill delayed
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The fate of a South Dakota industrial hemp bill with strong support in the Republican-controlled Legislature despite GOP Gov. Kristi Noem's disapproval will remain a mystery a little longer after debate scheduled for this week was postponed at the administration's request.
The measure to allow hemp cultivation in South Dakota was set for a Senate panel vote on Tuesday. The test would have decided whether the bill moved a step away from Noem's desk just days after she publicly asked again that lawmakers hold off this year.
But Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Gary Cammack said he deferred the bill hearing because the governor's office needed more time to put together a fiscal analysis. He said it may instead be debated Thursday.
"I want to make sure that all sides of an issue can be heard," said Cammack, a bill co-sponsor. "I always reserve the right to, with new information, to change my mind. But if I was to vote right now I would vote to bring it forward."
Miss. rejects move to let farmers grow hemp
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are turning back an attempt to legalize growing industrial hemp in the state.
The House Drug Policy Committee, on a tie vote Monday, rejected an amendment that would have changed state law to allow farmers to grow hemp.
Changes to the state list of illegal drugs were proposed as House Bill 1547 .
The U.S. Congress last year approved allowing production of nonintoxicating hemp in heavily regulated pilot programs.
Committee Chairwoman Patricia Willis, a Diamondhead Republican, opposes the change. She said Mississippi's law shouldn't change before federal changes take effect later this year.
Republican Rep. Dana Criswell of Olive Branch, proposing the amendment, said Mississippi should move now or farmers will miss out.
Hemp supporters could try again to amend the bill later.