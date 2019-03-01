Ark. lawmakers back limited dicamba use
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to expanding the use of an herbicide the state had restricted in response to complaints that it drifted onto crops and caused widespread damage.
The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the Plant Board’s rules regarding the use of the herbicide dicamba. The board last week adopted rules that allowed the use of dicamba through May 25.
The rules impose a mile buffer zone around research stations, certified organic crops and commercially grown specialty crops between April 16 and May 25. It also requires a half-mile buffer around all non-dicamba crops when dicamba is applied.
The state had previously banned dicamba’s use from April 16 through Oct. 31. Arkansas enacted the ban last year after receiving nearly 1,000 complaints.
Kan. winter wheat doing well amid wet month
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows Kansas winter wheat is doing well with an abundance of moisture this month.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 97 percent of the state had adequate to surplus topsoil moisture conditions. About 98 percent of the state had adequate to surplus subsoil moisture.
The agency rated the Kansas winter wheat as 9 percent poor to very poor, 40 percent as fair, and 51 percent as good to excellent.
Kan. moves to start industrial hemp crop
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from farmers who want to be part of the state’s industrial hemp research program, which state lawmakers created last April.
One of the farmers eager to get on board is PJ Sneed, who is building infrastructure, clearing land and establishing a cover crop on his land in western Reno County.
“I’m very excited; for me, it’s been a long time coming,” Sneed said. “It has for a lot of people, especially the grassroots movement. We’ve all been waiting for this moment.”
The agriculture department has spent the last year gathering public input and establishing regulations for the program. Applications are due to the department by March 1.
Before the farm bill was approved, Kansas could only establish a research program for hemp growing but the state is now open to establishing commercial growing if the legislature approves, The Hutchinson News reported .
N.D. canola production sets record
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Canola production in North Dakota set a record last year.
The USDA, in its annual crop production summary, said a record yield and record acreage resulted in 3.1 billion pounds of canola in the state, up 24 percent from the previous year.
Other crops that saw production increases in North Dakota in 2018 were soybeans, oil sunflowers, flaxseed, dry peas, lentils, safflower and alfalfa hay.
Crops that saw decreases included corn, potatoes, sugar beets, non-oil sunflowers and dry beans.
S.D. soybean production sets record in 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Soybean production in South Dakota set a record high last year, while the dry pea crop was a record low.
The USDA, in its annual crop production summary, said state farmers produced 257 million bushels of soybeans, up 6 percent from the previous year.
Dry pea production is estimated at 399,000 hundredweight, down 24 percent from 2017.
Other crops that saw production increases in South Dakota in 2018 were corn, alfalfa hay, sorghum, oil sunflowers, proso millet and safflower.
Crops that saw decreases included non-oil sunflowers and flaxseed.
N.D. soil moisture in good shape as spring nears
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Soil moistures supplies in North Dakota appear to be in decent shape as spring planting season nears.
The USDA said in its monthly crop report that 80 percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 89 percent of topsoil moistures supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Stock water supplies in the state are rated 83 percent adequate to surplus.
About two-thirds of North Dakota’s winter wheat crop is rated in good condition. Cattle and calf conditions are about the same, with the death loss mostly average to light.
Soil moisture in S.D. good as spring approaches
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Soil moistures supplies in South Dakota appear to be in good shape as spring planting season nears.
The USDA in its monthly crop report that 86 percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 96 percent of topsoil moistures supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
The state’s winter wheat crop is rated mostly in fair to good condition.
Water spill contaminates ag land in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A tank overflow on an oil pad spilled nearly 19,000 gallons of produced water and contaminated some agricultural land in Stark County.
Produced water is a mixture of saltwater and oil that can contain drilling chemicals. The Health Department said Scout Energy Management on Sunday reported the spill of about 450 barrels a couple of miles west of Dickinson.
State health officials have inspected the site and will continue to monitor remediation.
Plans progress for $10M soybean facility
REESE, Mich. (AP) — Plans are moving forward on a $10 million soybean processing facility in Michigan.
Wisconsin-based Quality Roasting processes soybeans into soybean meal and oil primarily for the dairy industry. The new facility will be in Tuscola County, about 80 miles northwest of Detroit.
Quality Roasting plans to construct a new plant to process raw soybeans into soybean meal and crude oil. The company has been awarded an $80,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.
The state of Michigan said it’s anticipated that Quality Roasting will use about 2.2 million bushels of soybeans, or about 2 percent of Michigan’s annual soybean yield.
Ark. Sate turns up the heat on rice crops
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A group of Arkansas State University educators and students are studying effects of heat on rice crops in a three-university project aimed at discovering plants that can withstand global warming.
Scientists at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Kansas State University are also looking at creating a heat-resilient variety of wheat. The five-year, $6 million project is funded by the National Science Foundation through its Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research program.
Argelia Lorence, director of ASU’s phenomics facility and a Vaughn Endowed Professorship of metabolic engineering, is heading the ASU study with Wency Larazo, a rice agronomist.
She said climate data has shown that during the past 40 years, the average nighttime temperature in areas that produce rice have increased by 5 degrees. That’s indicative, she said, of continued rising temperatures that are putting stress on important crops.
“This isn’t a political issue,” she said. “It’s a food issue.”
Lorence and seven ASU students will construct six greenhouse tents at a newly opened University of Arkansas rice research center at Harrisburg in March. The team will plant 400 various breeds of rice in each of the tents and raise temperatures in three of the tents to see how resilient they are. Each plant is photographed daily to see how the increased climate may affect it.
USDA offers aid to pecan growers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The USDA will give additional assistance to pecan growers to replant and replace trees through the Tree Assistance Program as they recover from the impacts of 2017 weather events, which was made available by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018.
“Pecan orchards were hard hit in by storms in 2017. I saw first-hand the damage inflicted on communities, resources and the land.” said Bill Northey, USDA farm production and conservation undersecretary. “These funds will help the industry recover and replace lost and damaged trees.”
Up to $15 million is available to eligible pecan orchardists or pecan nursery tree growers for certain mortality losses incurred during 2017. To be eligible, the grower must have suffered a mortality loss on a stand in excess of 7.5 percent, but less than 15 percent, adjusted for normal mortality.
For more information about this or other FSA programs, contact your local FSA county office or USDA Service Center.