Michael ruins much of Fla. cotton crop
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Florida estimate that Florida’s cotton crop has been nearly decimated by Hurricane Michael’s rampage.
Researchers at the school’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said Monday that about 90 percent of Florida’s cotton crop remained in the fields when Michael struck. They also estimate that about 40 percent of Florida’s peanut crop is lost.
The researchers said they haven’t yet calculated the value of Florida’s crop losses from the Category 4 hurricane, which crashed ashore Oct. 10. They say the hurricane potentially impacted 3.6 million acres of upland forest and 1 million acres of field crops in Florida.
Florida’s most famous crops, oranges and grape-
fruit, weren’t affected much by the storm since they are primarily grown in areas away from the storm’s track.
Weather puts damper on Dakotas harvest
(AP) — Dakota farmers made little progress on the late-season harvest in the past week due to poor weather.
The USDA in its weekly crop report said less than two days were considered suitable for field work in North Dakota and less than a day in South Dakota.
Harvest progress in North Dakota is at 12 percent for corn, 15 percent for sunflowers and 37 percent for soybeans. The sugar beet harvest remains at about the halfway point, and potatoes are at 85 percent. In South Dakota, progress is at 5 percent for the sunflower crop, 21 percent for sorghum, 17 percent for corn and 29 percent for soybeans. All are behind the average pace.
Winter wheat seeding in North Dakota is 87 percent complete, behind the average pace.
Sixty-four-percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 77 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus, up slightly over the week in North Dakota. In South Dakota, subsoil moisture is rated 68 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 88 percent in those categories, up over the week. Pasture and range conditions are rated 48 percent in good to excellent condition, up slightly over the week.
1st legal medical pot to be picked in La.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The first legal crop of medical marijuana in Louisiana is set to be harvested this week.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported the licensed grower working with the Louisiana State University Agriculture Center, GB Sciences, expects to start the drying process by next week.
The company said it could have product packaged and ready to ship by the middle of next month. However, regulations have made it unclear when medical marijuana will be commercially available in the state.
Minn. farmers fret over wet weather
GENEVA, Minn. (AP) — Farmers in southern Minnesota are hoping for some drier weather as they begin the fall harvest.
Some farmers have expressed concern about the possible impact that recent wet weather will have on tillage, the Albert Lea Tribune reported.
Michelle Miller farms east of Geneva with her family. She said wet weather hasn’t significantly affected harvest because their approximately 1,750 acres of soybeans weren’t ready anyway.
“We could use some sun and some heat for the beans to finish maturing, but other than that, the wet is going to affect tillage more than anything,” Miller said. “It does slow us down.”
Miller estimated that they wouldn’t finish harvesting until early November. Tillage work usually isn’t complete until fields freeze for the first time, which typically occurs before Thanksgiving, she said.