Big cabbage brings college cash for child
MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — An elementary school student in Mississippi has earned a $1,000 scholarship for growing a massive cabbage.
Rayne Byron said she planted the cabbage in a tire and just kept fertilizing and watering the plant.
The cabbage finally weighed in at 23 pounds. That's about 10 times larger than many cabbages.
Rayne is a student at East Central Upper Elementary in Moss Point. She was the Mississippi winner in the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program , which encourages third-graders to grow the plants.
Now in fourth grade, Rayne said she will save her winnings to help pay for college, and she wants to study agriculture.
Wild blueberries focus of February summit
ORONO, Maine (AP) — One of Maine's most important agricultural exports will be the focus of a conference next month.
The University of Maine Cooperative Extension said it is hosting a free wild blueberry conference all day Feb. 28 in Orono. Maine is America's producer of wild blueberries, which are smaller than their cultivated cousins. They're used in numerous processed and frozen food products.
The cooperative extension says the conference will touch on management of diseases, pollinators and weeds. The conference will also focus on blueberry fertility, harvest quality and other subjects.
Maine's wild blueberry industry has seen a downward trend in harvest size in recent years. Canada also harvests the berries.
Hemp poised for another growth spurt in Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Freed from the list of federally banned substances, hemp is about to have another growth spurt in Kentucky.
The state's agriculture commissioner said Tuesday that his department has approved 1,035 applications to produce up to 42,086 acres of industrial hemp in 2019. Last year, 210 licensed growers planted more than 6,700 acres when the low-THC version of the cannabis plant was operating under a limited reprieve.
The new surge offers more proof that Kentucky is poised to become a national leader in hemp production, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.
"The numbers tell you what you need to know about the excitement about hemp in Kentucky," he said. "The growth in the number of approved acres ... shows that Kentucky is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the hemp industry in the United States."
Hemp became a legitimate agricultural crop late last year when a provision in the federal farm bill removed the plant from the list of federally controlled substances. For decades, the leafy plant was banned due to its family ties to marijuana. But hemp, unlike its cousin, has a negligible amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.