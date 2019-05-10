Calif. to outlaw pesticide harmful to kids
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation's most productive agricultural state will ban a widely used toxic pesticide blamed for harming brain development in babies, California officials said Wednesday.
The move would outlaw chlorpyrifos after scientists deemed it a toxic air contaminant and discovered it to be more dangerous than previously thought. State Environmental Secretary Jared Blumenfeld said it's the first time the state has sought to ban a pesticide and the move was overdue.
"This pesticide is a neurotoxin and it was first put on the market in 1965," Blumenfeld said. "So it's been on the shelf a long time and it's past its sell-by date."
The decision comes after regulators in several states have taken steps in recent years to restrict the pesticide currently used on about 60 different crops in California, including grapes, almonds and oranges.
Hawaii banned it last year and New York lawmakers recently sent a bill to the governor outlawing use of the pesticide.
National Corn Yield Contest now open
ST. LOUIS (NCGA) ― The National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest is now open and runs until July 31, according to a news release.
This year marks the 55th year for the contest that began with 20 entries from four states. Last year, 7,258 entries from 46 states made NCYC the premier event of its kind in the nation.
A farmer must have an NCGA membership number to have an entry in the contest, which can only be obtained from NCGA. Call 636-733-5512 or email ncyc@ncga.com to obtain your membership number or to create a new membership number.
Winners will receive national recognition in publications, such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. At each Commodity Classic, state winners are recognized at the NCYC breakfast, and national winners receive awards at the NCGA’s Evening Awards Banquet. You can find both entry and harvest rules on the Corn Yield Contest website.
Flooded N.D. farmland unsuitable for crops
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Yellowstone River flooding in northwestern North Dakota this spring left at least 1,400 acres of farmland unsuitable for intended crops and also inundated several grain bins with stored crops.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said efforts are being made to help affected farmers.
The federal government has approved use of the Emergency Conservation Program, which provides a 75 percent cost share for the restoration of agricultural land impacted by disasters.
The state-owned Bank of North Dakota has begun the process of seeking approval to implement two loan programs.
Ice jams led to the flooding that inundated more than 22 square miles of land and impacted 29 homes.