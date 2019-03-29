Court sets rules on farming tax breaks
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court says Wisconsin farmers don’t need to sell crops to qualify for property tax breaks.
The March 14 ruling stems from a dispute over whether the Town of Delafield Board of Review properly reclassified two parcels owned by the Ogden family from agricultural to residential in 2016. The change resulted in the Ogdens’ property taxes jumping from $17,000 to $886,000.
The board argued the Ogdens weren’t commercial farmers so the land couldn’t be classified agricultural. The family countered that they grow apples, hay and Christmas trees on the land, agricultural uses as defined by the state Department of Revenue.
The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a business purpose isn’t required for an agricultural classification.
Legal hemp denied in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Industrial hemp — a product Gov. Kristi Noem recently refused to decriminalize — has the potential to become a competitive commodity that boosts the economies of South Dakota’s neighboring states, agricultural experts say.
Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota have had industrial hemp trial programs since authorization by the 2014 Farm Bill. Wyoming’s governor recently signed a law approving industrial hemp, and the Iowa and Nebraska Legislatures are discussing similar measures.
Doug Goehring, North Dakota’s agriculture commissioner, said legalizing industrial hemp production would expand farming to ensure a strong agricultural economy, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. An average-sized farm in central North Dakota of 3,200 acres supports one family and produces around $1.1 million in yearly gross revenue, Goehring said.
“They only get to keep about 13 percent of that,” he said. “The rest goes into the economy and that’s what’s fueling the economy.”
Hops stocks down 2 Percent
OLYMPIA, Wash. (USDA) — The inventory of hops held by growers, dealers, and brewers on March 1 totaled 165 million pounds nationwide, 2 percent less than the March 1, 2018 stocks inventory of 169 million pounds, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Stocks held at dealer and grower locations March 1 totaled 130 million pounds. Stocks held by brewers totaled 35 million pounds, NASS reported.
N.D. seeks growers for hemp research
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department is seeking growers for the fourth year of its industrial hemp research program.
The goal of the pilot program is to determine whether hemp can be a successful crop in North Dakota, and which varieties work best in the state’s climate.
The 2018 Farm Bill removes hemp from the list of federally controlled substances and treats the low-THC version of the cannabis plant like any other agricultural crop. But the federal government won’t have regulations ready until the 2020 growing season.
State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said his department must operate under the 2014 farm bill regulations for the upcoming growing season. That means hemp can only be grown through the state program or by universities.
Goehring said the state will follow the intent of the 2018 Farm Bill as much as possible.
Bill aims to aid N.C. hemp production
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler and a key legislator say proposed rules for hemp production will help position North Carolina farmers to compete and thrive in the emerging industry.
Troxler, Sen. Brent Jackson and other senators unveiled the new state regulations March 20 in Jackson’s annual “Farm Act” legislation.
The hemp proposal comes after a new federal law permits wide-scale production following pilot programs were initiated in North Carolina and other states. Hemp producers would still be licensed and could only grow hemp that contains a very low amount of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.
Industrial hemp can be used for paper, clothing, construction materials and biofuels. Troxler says interest in hemp is surging in North Carolina, with over 600 licensed growers and 400 registered processors.
Sales of Ky. hemp products surged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s resurgent hemp sector flexed more economic clout in 2018, with processors reporting sharply higher sales and farmers reaping more than twice as much income from their crop, the state’s agriculture commissioner said Monday.
The state’s hemp processors reported $57.75 million in gross product sales last year, compared with $16.7 million in 2017, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. Processors spent $23.4 million in capital improvements and employed a total of 459 people in 2018, he said.
Processors paid Kentucky farmers $17.75 million for harvested hemp materials in 2018, up from $7.5 million the year before, Quarles said.
Maine to protect hemp producers
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor has signed a bill designed to make clear that production and sale of hemp-derived food products are allowable in the state.
Democratic Rep. Craig Hickman, of Winthrop, introduced the bill earlier this year after guidance from state regulators to retailers to stop sales of food products containing the hemp derivative cannabidiol, or CBD.
Hickman’s bill is intended to align the definition of hemp in state law with the definition included in the most recent federal Farm Bill. The Farm Bill makes clear hemp is not marijuana.
The Maine House of Representatives and Senate overwhelmingly approved Hickman’s bill. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed it as emergency legislation on Wednesday. She says it will preserve “the continued growth of the legal hemp industry” in Maine.
Oranges steady, grapefruit drops
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s orange crop is holding steady, while the grapefruit crop dipped month to month.
New estimates released March 8 shows that Florida’s orange crop for the 2018-19 season remained unchanged from the previous month at 77 million boxes.
Estimates for Florida’s grapefruit crop dipped by 600,000 boxes to an estimated 5.4 million boxes for the season.
Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, said the drop in the number of estimated grapefruit boxes reflects the on-going impact of Hurricane Irma from 2017 on Florida’s signature crops.
The hurricane was blamed for a significant dip in crops last season when Florida produced only 44.9 million boxes of oranges and 3.8 million boxes of grapefruit.