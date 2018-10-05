Police: Drugs found in onion truck
NETCONG, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities have seized 44 pounds (20 kilograms) of cocaine and heroin they say was hidden inside a shipment of onions in a tractor-trailer.
Morris County prosecutors say the drugs and more than $100,000 in cash were found during a traffic stop late Sept. 18 in Netcong.
They said the truck driver, 44-year-old Vantwuan Williams of Victorville, Calif., gave the officer multiple fake names. Williams and 57-year-old Earl Haggens, of Los Angeles, were both arrested after the drugs and cash turned up during a search of the truck.
Prosecutors said the drugs are valued at more than $1 million.
Both men are charged with possession and distribution of the drugs and financial facilitation of criminal activity. Williams was also charged with hindering apprehension.
Oriental fruit flies eradicated from Miami farms
MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials say an invasive and destructive agricultural pest has been eradicated from Miami-area farmlands.
Oriental fruit flies were discovered in monitoring traps in Miami-Dade County's Redland area in June. In a statement Tuesday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said the outbreak had been stopped without the need for quarantine.
To kill the flies, bait was spread on utility poles, trees and other objects around the traps where the first flies were found.
The Oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis) is considered one of the world's most serious agricultural pests because of the potential economic harm. They lay eggs in more than 430 different fruits, vegetables and nuts, ruining them for human consumption.
An outbreak in 2015 and 2016 in Miami-Dade County required a nearly 100-square-mile quarantine zone.
Dakota wheat production up dramatically
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Wheat production in North Dakota this year is estimated to be up dramatically from a drought-plagued 2017.
The USDA estimates durum wheat production in North Dakota to be up 48 percent to 42.5 million bushels, spring wheat up 54 percent to 318 million bushels and winter wheat up 132 percent, to 3 million bushels.
The annual small grains summary report puts barley production up 14 percent to 28.5 million bushels, and oats production up 86 percent to 8.6 million bushels. The average yield for spring wheat, barley and oats all set records.
The department estimated South Dakota winter wheat production up 52 percent to 31.7 million bushels, oats up 85 percent to 7.8 million bushels and spring wheat up 95 percent to 40.5 million bushels. However, production of durum wheat is estimated at 84,000 bushels, down 22 percent.
Dakota winter seeding hits halfway mark
(AP) — Winter wheat seeding in the Dakotas has surpassed the halfway point.
The USDA said 54 percent of the North Dakota crop is in the ground, on pace with the average, while 53 percent of the South Dakota crop is planted, ahead of average. Winter wheat is seeded in the fall, goes dormant over the winter and is harvested the following summer.
Meanwhile, the late-season harvest continues to progress. Four percent of the North Dakota corn crop, 14 percent of sugar beets, 21 percent of soybeans and 33 percent of potatoes are harvested. The sunflower harvest is just getting underway.
In South Dakota, 5 percent of the corn crop and 12 percent of the soybeans are harvested. The sunflower and sorghum harvests are just getting underway.
Slightly more than half of North Dakota topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus. In South Dakota, subsoil moisture is rated 58 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 70 percent in those categories.
North Dakota stockwater supplies are rated 63 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 34 percent in good to excellent condition. Both percentages are up slightly over the week.
Pasture and range conditions in South Dakota are rated 40 percent in good to excellent condition, down slightly over the week.