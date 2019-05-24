Cultivator finishes first Ark. medical pot harvest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The first cultivator in Arkansas to begin growing medical marijuana says they've finished harvesting their initial crop.
BOLD Team spokesman Robert Lercher said the cultivator still expects to have the drug delivered to available dispensaries by May 12.
Lercher said April 26 it's not possible to know how much this crop will yield, but previously the facility estimated they'd have about 200 pounds of product when it was dried and cured.
The Department of Health said April 24 that it would automatically reissue its year-long medical marijuana cards to the more than 10,500 qualifying patients who'd received them in the months before the plant could be sold.
Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said two other cultivators are growing and expect to harvest by summer.
Facility make corn field waste sustainable
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A company that works to turn corn field waste into sustainable products is planning a central Indiana facility.
Officials on Monday announced the plans from a joint venture between Switzerland-based Cormo AG and Naples, Florida-based Sustainable Projects Group Inc. The venture called Cormo USA Inc. plans to invest about $29.5 million to establish its first U.S. production plant in Rushville, Ind.
Plans call for creating up to 250 new jobs by the end of 2023.
Groundbreaking is expected this summer on the facility to process maize straw from up to 150,000 acres of fields annually into a peat moss substitute for agricultural uses and foam products for material science uses.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. plans to offer Cormo USA up to $3.5 million in conditional tax credits.
Fla. OKs bill to create ag hemp program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state known for its oranges is now positioning itself to be a national leader in agricultural hemp, under a bill sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 3.
The Senate unanimously passed a bill to create an agricultural hemp program, which is seen as a way to help farmers who have been battered by hurricanes and hurt by citrus diseases.
"Today is an exciting, historic and bipartisan day for our agriculture community," said Republican Sen. Rob Bradley. "There has been a lot of struggles in our agriculture community over the last several years, from citrus greening to the hurricanes, and they've had a devastating effect on many of our farmers. This is a lifeline. This is an emerging agricultural crop that can make all the difference."
The 2018 Farm Bill gave states the opportunity to develop a hemp-growing program that can be submitted to the USAD for approval.
"It opened up a window for states to act. Florida is going to be a pioneer, one of the first states to act in this emerging space," Bradley said.
200 trees to be planted at urban farm
AP-PA--Pittsburgh Hilltop Orchard May 03, 2019 3:10PM (GMT 21:10) - 134 words
PITTSBURGH (AP) — An orchard of two hundred trees will be planted on a hilltop in Pittsburgh as part of a nonprofit urban farm.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported volunteers will plant 200 fruit and nut trees at the Hilltop Urban Farm on the site of the former St. Clair Village housing project.
Executive Director Sarah Baxendell said Hilltop Urban Farm organization aims to address food insecurity in Pittsburgh's hilltop neighborhoods.
The orchard's harvest will eventually be sold to wholesalers and local farmer's markets.
The organization began converting the former residential neighborhood to a 23-acre urban farm in 2017. It's funded mostly with grants and charitable donations.
A farmer incubation program will help urban farmers start new businesses and a youth program will teach neighborhood kids about urban agriculture.
N.M. led pecan production after storm hit Ga.
CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico became the national leader in pecan production last year after Hurricane Michael struck down large swaths of Georgia's crop, new USDA numbers show.
New Mexico produced about 90 million pounds of pecans in 2018 compared to Georgia's 56 million, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
Georgia, traditionally the largest pecan-producing state, saw its crop crippled by the storm, cutting production by almost half from 107 million pounds.
Lenny Wells, associate professor of Horticulture with a focus on pecans at the University of Georgia, said 17 percent of the state's pecan acreage was lost to the storm.
Georgia lost about $100 million in pecan crops, $260 million in trees, and up to $200 million in future income, Wells said.
"We had some pretty severe devastation," Wells said.
The storm landed in the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10 and quickly moved into Georgia's southwest corner with winds up to 125 mph. It proceeded into the state with winds sustained at about 100 mph.
Virginia winery plans major expansion
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia winery plans to double its yearly production thanks in part to a state grant.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that New Kent Winery plans to buy an extra 120 tons of Virginia grapes during the next three years to increase their output. The winery plans to spend $715,000 and create seven new jobs as part of the expansion.
Northam said the winery will receive a $15,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development facility grant, the first such grant he's awarded since taking office. New Kent County will match that grant with local funds.
Virginia's wine scene has grown considerably in recent years. There are now about 300 wineries statewide.
Vacuum factory to become hemp processing hub
KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A vacuum cleaner factory will be transformed into an industrial hemp processing plant in upstate New York.
Canadian cannabis business giant Canopy Growth announced April 29 it has selected a former Shop Vac factory in Kirkwood for its Binghamton-area operations.
Sen. Charles Schumer said the move will spur growth of a major new agricultural industry in the region.
Another company, Southern Tier Hemp, is locating in nearby Johnson City.
Last month, Canopy announced it has bought Pennsylvania-based hemp company AgriNextUSA as part of its plan to expand in the U.S.
Canopy CEO Bruce Linton said the company wants to prioritize local vendors and create meaningful career opportunities for the communities where it operates.
The Ontario-based corporation is the world's largest cannabis company with a market capitalization of $15.7 billion.