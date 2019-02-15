Bud Light touches nerve with Super Bowl ads
NEW YORK (AP) — Bud Light attacked rival brands in its Super Bowl ads, but it was the corn industry that felt stung.
The spots trolled rival brands that use corn syrup. One showed a medieval caravan schlepping a huge barrel of corn syrup to castles owned by Miller and Coors.
The National Corn Growers Association rebuked the brand for boasting that Bud Light does not use the ingredient.
The association, which says it represents 40,000 corn farmers nationwide, tweeted that America's corn farmers were "disappointed" in Bud Light, and thanked Miller Lite and Coors Light for "supporting our industry."
Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, responded that it "fully supports corn growers and will continue to invest in the corn industry."
"Bud Light's Super Bowl commercials are only meant to point out a key difference in Bud Light from some other light beers," the company said in a statement. "This effort is to provide consumers transparency and elevate the beer category."
MillerCoors also hit back at Bud Light with a tweet clarifying that none of its products use high-fructose corn syrup. It claimed that many Anheuser-Busch products do.
Hemp legalization nationwide spurs Neb. push
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two months after President Donald Trump signed a law to legalize hemp, Nebraska lawmakers and state agency officials are working together to help farmers get a piece of the market.
Lawmakers heard public input Tuesday on a bill that would allow farmers to grow and harvest hemp in Nebraska. Many have eyed it as a way to diversify their crops, but the state hasn't developed a way to license and regulate it.
Sen. Justin Wayne, of Omaha, told the Legislature's Agriculture Committee he introduced it because he believes farmers and businesses are missing the opportunity.
On his monthly radio call-in show, Gov. Pete Ricketts said his administration is working with Wayne. Ricketts has previously said his hands were tied because hemp had been classified as an illegal and dangerous drug.
S.D. House OKs industrial hemp bill
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State representatives overwhelmingly advanced legislation Monday to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota, just days after Republican Gov. Kristi Noem asked lawmakers to shelve the efforts this session.
The 65-2 House vote came after Noem said in a statement Feb. 8 that South Dakota isn't ready for the production of industrial hemp, contending questions remain about enforcement, taxpayer costs and effects on public safety. But House Majority Leader Lee Qualm urged support and said it's time to move forward with hemp.
Qualm said after the vote that he had a "good dialogue" with Noem on Sunday evening about the bill. The Republican from Platte said he would support overriding a potential veto from Noem but didn't think it would come to that.
"She's got some legitimate concerns," Qualm said. "I think it's something that we can address and get fixed."
The 2018 Farm Bill legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp, but Noem's office has noted the crop isn't currently authorized for growth in South Dakota and discouraged farmers from making plans to produce it during the 2019 growing season.