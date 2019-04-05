China sets aside crops for wild elephants
BEIJING (AP) — China said it plans to grow crops specifically for wild elephants to graze on in an effort to spare the livelihoods of local farmers.
The southwestern province of Yunnan will set up the special farm in a habitat protection area in Menghai county where 18 of the animals frequently raid the crops of farmers from villages in the area. The 126-acre farm will grow corn, sugar cane, bamboo and bananas.
The official Xinhua News Agency quoted an unidentified official with the local forestry bureau as saying protecting local residents was key to Asian elephant conservation
Wild Asian elephants are a protected species in China, and conservation efforts have allowed their numbers in the country to rise to about 300.
As is the case with their African cousins, Asian elephants are critically endangered due to habitat destruction and poaching. An estimated 30,000 are left in the wild.
Ohio Senate OKs bill legalizing hemp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate has passed a bill to legalize hemp and hemp-derived cannabidiol oil, a move that could create an industrial hemp industry in the state.
The bill, which was unanimously approved March 28, would allow for cultivation of hemp as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive active ingredient in marijuana that makes users high. The legislation comes after a 2018 federal farm law reclassified hemp as a commodity rather than a drug.
"It is important to understand that hemp is not marijuana, it is much more versatile and lacks an appreciable amount of THC to cause any psychotropic effects," Republican Sen. Steve Huffman, a co-sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. "This is an incredible opportunity for our farmers to help diversify their crops by allowing them to grow legal hemp."
Both farmers and retailers have supported the legislation, saying it can bring new jobs to Ohio.