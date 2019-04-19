Average start date for N.D. field work moved back
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The expected average start date for spring fieldwork in North Dakota has been moved back a day after a recent snowstorm.
The USDA in its weekly crop report said April 28 is now expected to be the date that farmers on average get into the field.
Soil moisture supplies remain in decent shape, with topsoil moisture statewide rated 93% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture 83% in those categories.
The winter wheat crop and cattle and calf conditions both are rated 90 percent fair to good.
Hay and stock water supplies both are rated mostly adequate.
S.D. winter wheat crop still in decent shape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's winter wheat crop remains in decent shape after severe flooding in the state.
The USDA said in its weekly crop report that winter wheat is rated 4% poor, 43% fair, 50% good and 3% excellent.
The wet spring has boosted soil moisture. The report says that topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 99% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 98% in those categories.
S.D. farmers to plant more corn, less soybeans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota farmers this spring are expected to plant more corn than they did last year but less soybeans.
The USDA projects South Dakota's corn crop at 6 million acres, up 13 percent from 2018. The soybean crop is forecast at 5.2 million acres, down 8 percent.
Other crops with expected increases are oil sunflowers, barley and dry peas. Other crops with projected decreases are spring wheat, hay, oats and sorghum.
Maine eyes blueberry commission overhaul
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers might try to pump some life into the state's troubled wild blueberry industry by overhauling the makeup of the commission that promotes the state's most important fruit crop.
Maine is America's sole significant commercial producer of wild blueberries. These are smaller than the ubiquitous cultivated blueberries and are used in lots of frozen and processed products. The industry is weathering a difficult time, as harvesters collected about 57 million pounds of the fruit in 2018, down nearly 11 million pounds from the previous year. Prices have been lukewarm, too.
A legislative committee is considering a bill to expand the number of people who sit on the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, which is tasked with coordinating promotion, education, policy, research and development of the fruit. The proposal could also help the commission represent a broader cross section of the state's wild blueberry industry, supporters said.
The bill, presented by Democratic Rep. Robert Alley, would increase the number of members on the commission from eight to 10, and broaden its reach by encouraging participation from organic farmers, tribal growers, representatives from the fresh packing industry and others.
Settlement talks fail in soybean seed suit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lawyers have failed to reach a settlement in a federal lawsuit claiming a soybean seed company purposely sold faulty seeds to black farmers in Mississippi.
A court filing by attorneys for Stine Seed Co. says mediation talks did not lead to an agreement to settle the suit. U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes had set an April 5 mediation deadline.
The suit alleges Stine conspired with a seed salesman to sell defective seeds to the soybean farmers because they are black. The suit claims the good seeds the farmers thought they had bought from Stine were replaced by inferior seeds before delivery.
Adel, Iowa-based Stine said discrimination and fraud allegations are baseless and irresponsible. Fowlkes has not ruled on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
A court date has not been set.