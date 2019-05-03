Feds give Kan. wheat upbeat assessment
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new government report gives the Kansas winter wheat crop a mostly upbeat assessment.
The UDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 57% of the wheat in Kansas was in good to excellent condition. About 32% was rated as fair, while 11% was judged to be in poor to very poor shape.
The agency also reported that 44% of the wheat crop has now jointed. That is ahead of a year ago, but behind the five-year average of 61%.
Kansas farmers also made progress on seeding their corn crop with about 17% now planted. That is more than the 14% planted by this time last year, but is behind the 24% average.
Funding available for cover crops on damaged land
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The federal Natural Resources Conversation Service is providing money to plant cover crops on damaged farmland.
The aid is aimed at recovery work on cropland directly affected by the severe weather in March. The highest priority cropland includes land that can't be planted with a cash crop and/or can't be harvested this year.
Experts say cover crops prevent erosion, improve soil's physical and biological properties, supply nutrients, suppress weeds, improve the availability of soil water and break pest cycles. Cover crops have grazing potential and can help stabilize repair work.
Producers are encouraged to apply by May 17 or June 21 at their local USDA Service Center. Information also can be obtained online.
Planting underway but behind in Dakotas
(AP) — Spring planting is underway in North Dakota, but remains well behind the average pace in South Dakota after bad weather and flooding last month.
The USDA in its weekly crop report said North Dakota farmers have started seeding spring wheat, durum, corn, canola, sugar beets, oats, barley, dry peas, dry beans, flaxseed and potatoes. Planting of all North Dakota crops is less than 10 percent complete and mostly behind the average pace.
In South Dakota, 8% of the spring wheat crop and 7% of the oats crop are seeded. Normally at this time of year, 60% of spring wheat and 62% of oats are in the ground.
North Dakota soil moisture continues to be in good supply. Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 90% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 81% in those categories. Topsoil moisture in South Dakota remains rated 100% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is still 99% in those categories.
The North Dakota winter wheat crop and cattle and calf conditions both remain rated mostly fair to good. Hay and stock water supplies both are rated mostly adequate.
South Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated 2% poor, 41% fair, 55% good and 2% excellent.
N.M. investors see future in hemp industry
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The move to legalize the production of hemp has investors in New Mexico racing to get a piece of what could be a multibillion-dollar industry.
The Albuquerque Journal reported New Mexican business leaders are hurrying to capture part of what cannabis market research firm New Frontier Data estimated will become a $2.6 billion industry nationwide by 2022.
Hemp, also known as industrial hemp, belongs to the cannabis species of plants like marijuana. The plants can appear nearly identical, but hemp varieties contain only trace amounts of psychoactive components and do not cause a high.
Hemp was legalized nationally in December with Congress' passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.
New Mexico House Bill 581, passed during the recent legislative session, authorizes several agencies to regulate the industry here.