Court: EPA has 90 days to justify pesticide use
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has given the Environmental Protection Agency 90 days to justify why a widely used but dangerous pesticide should stay on the market.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on April 19 issued the order at the request of a coalition of farmworker and environmental groups. The attorneys general for several states, including California, Washington, New York and Massachusetts, joined the case.
The groups sued after then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt reversed an Obama-era effort to ban chlorpyrifos, which is widely sprayed on citrus fruit and other crops.
Last summer, a three-judge panel of the court ordered the EPA to ban all sales of the pesticide. The court decided to reconsider that ruling with a slate of 11 judges, and those judges Friday gave the EPA three months to respond to the plaintiffs' objections.
Super weed attacks crops in Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota agriculture officials say a super weed that can devastate corn and soybean crops has made new incursions into the state by way of livestock feed.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture said cows have eaten remnants of the weed in feed and it has shown up in manure that farmers spread on fields. The Star Tribune reported that it has been confirmed in six Minnesota counties.
The aggressive pigweed species is native to the desert regions of the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico, but has spread to more than half the states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
North Dakota State University officials gearing up to fight the weed say the spread of Palmer amaranth can reduce yields by up to 91% for corn and 79% for soybeans.
Planting means slow farm vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Agriculture officials say motorists need to take extra care now that the spring planting season is in full swing with slow-moving farm equipment using rural roads.
The Indiana Department of Agriculture said Hoosiers should exercise caution and patience in rural areas during the next two months.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said farm vehicles were involved in 73 fatal crashes across the U.S. in 2017.
The most common farm equipment motorists will encounter during planting season include sprayers, tractors pulling planters and trucks hauling agricultural products.
These wide vehicles often travel no faster than 25 mph. While most farmers will pull over so motorists can pass, it may take them time to find a safe place to do so.
Wet fields delay some planting in Neb., Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say late-winter moisture, flooding and low temperatures have delayed corn and other plantings in Nebraska and in some parts of Iowa.
A USDA report for the week ending Sunday said just 2% of the expected corn crop has been planted in Nebraska, compared with the five-year average of 8% by the date. Officials say 4% of the Iowa crop has been planted, compared with the 10% averaged over the past five years.
Nebraska oats planted was 30%, well short of the 72% average. The USDA said 48% of the expected Iowa oat crop has been planted, six days ahead of last year's pace but five days behind the average pace over the past five years.
Associate Nebraska climatologist Al Dutcher said the spring flooding is still affecting ag producers.