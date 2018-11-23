S.D. soybean crop may set record
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The USDA is continuing to project a record soybean crop in South Dakota, but the corn crop estimate has been downsized below a record.
The latest production report estimates the state’s soybean crop at 275 million bushels, a slight drop from the October forecast but still up 14 percent from last year.
The corn crop is forecast at 822 million bushels. That’s up 12 percent from last year, but a drop from the October estimate of a record 851 million bushels.
South Dakota sorghum production is forecast at 14.3 million bushels, up 23 percent from last year.
Iowa closes corn, soybean harvest
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa farmers are nearing the end of this year’s harvest of corn and soybeans.
The USDA reported Monday that 91 percent of the corn crop had been harvested by Sunday. That matches last year’s harvest but was three days behind the five-year average.
About 97 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested, which is just behind last year’s 98 percent and the five-year average of 99 percent.
The harvest progress came despite wintry weather, including temperatures in eastern Iowa that were up to 12 degrees below normal. Some areas also saw rain and snow.
NASS plans crop production survey
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A USDA agency will be contacting farmers to gather year-end production and storage figures.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service also will survey grain facility operators for information on off-farm storage.
The service’s Northern Plains director is Dean Groskurth, and he said survey results are used in calculating county-level yields that have a direct impact on farmers. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency uses the data in administering programs such as the Agricultural Risk Coverage and in disaster assistance program calculations.
Groskurth said all the survey responses are kept confidential.
Survey results will be published in several reports, including the Crop Production Annual Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released on Jan. 11.
Wis. sees interest
in growing hemp
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Interest in producing hemp, the non-psychoactive cousin of marijuana, is growing in Wisconsin.
While this year’s harvest doesn’t look the best because of wet weather and inexperienced growers, interest in the crop is strong after legislative action this year lifted the state’s decades-old ban on industrial hemp, The Post Crescent reported.
“Currently, there is more demand than supply,” said Abbie Testaberg, a River Falls area resident who is equipping a 5,200-square-foot indoor, aeroponic growing and processing facility.
Nearly 140 Wisconsin farmers planted the crop this year. Many of them said they plan to continue planting next year despite this year’s challenges.
“I think the potential for this industry is tremendous and we’d like to be a part of it,” said Kattia Jimenez, who planted half an acre of hemp this year.
Griffin Lynch, one of the owners of Wisconsin Hemp Scientific, said an acre of hemp could bring $40,000 to $70,000.
N.D. sugar beet
harvest wraps up
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s sugar beet harvest is wrapping up, and the soybean harvest isn’t far behind.
The USDA said 98 percent of sugar beets and 86 percent of the soybeans are harvested. The corn harvest is halfway done.
Sixty-one percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 76 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus, up slightly over the week.
Stockwater supplies are rated 63 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated mostly in fair to good condition.
Late-season harvests progress in S.D.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s soybean harvest is nearly wrapped up, and the corn and sorghum harvests have reached about three-fourths complete.
The USDA said 96 percent of soybeans, 75 percent of sorghum, 71 percent of corn and 55 percent of sunflowers are harvested. All are behind the average pace.
Ninety-two percent of the state’s winter wheat crop has emerged.
Subsoil moisture is rated 70 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 89 percent in those categories.
Pasture and range conditions are rated 47 percent in good to excellent condition, unchanged the week.
Neb. harvest moves ahead amid weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Despite some wintry weather, Nebraska farmers have managed to harvest much of the state’s corn, soybean and sorghum crops.
The USDA reported Monday that 88 percent of corn had been harvested as of Sunday. That’s four days behind last year’s harvest and five day behind the five-year average.
Farmers had harvested 97 percent of Nebraska’s soybean crop, which is a little behind near 100 percent harvests last year and the five-year average.
The sorghum harvest was at 91 percent, a little ahead of last year but behind the 95 percent five-year average.
Maine spuds to
get USDA help
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The federal government is investing more than a half million dollars in Maine to help boost production of crops including state staples like potatoes and blueberries.
Maine Agriculture Commissioner Walter Whitcomb said the state is working with the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to help food producers in the state. The program has been used over the years to improve Maine’s harvest of everything from hops to honey.
The largest piece of the funding will go to the Maine Potato Board. The board will use $100,000 to tackle the problem of making the state’s potato growing system more financially and environmentally stable.
The University of Maine will also receive more than $40,000 to study the impact of factors such as fertilizers on wild blueberry production.
Some La. citrus
ripening early
HOUMA, La. (AP) — One of the last commercial citrus growers in south Louisiana’s Terrebonne Parish says he lost hundreds of trees to last winter’s cold, but hopes that a good crop in his remaining trees will let him fill his orchard back up again.
“I lost between 300 to 400 trees of my trees during the winter, and I plan to plant about 300 to replace those,” Terry Breaux told the LSU AgCenter.
The crop is ripening and sweetening earlier than usual, Breaux and LSU AgCenter horticulture agent Barton Joffrion of Houma said in a news release.
That doesn’t seem to be the case in Plaquemines Parish, the heart of Louisiana’s citrus business.
“Not any earlier than normal. But I ate a navel yesterday and it was very good,” said Ben Becnel of Ben & Ben Becnel Inc. in Belle Chasse. He said he lost about 100 young citrus trees to last winter’s freezes, but has about 3,000 left.
Stuart Riley, who has a small citrus farm in Port Sulphur, also said fruit seems to be ripening about the usual time.
“There is a feeling that the fruit seems sweeter this year” in Plaquemines Parish, AgCenter agent Joe Willis wrote in an email. He said that hadn’t been expected because there was so much rain.