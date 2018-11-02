Good weather aids late-season harvest
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A week of mostly good weather helped North Dakota farmers with their late-season harvest.
The USDA said the potato harvest is at 90 percent complete. Sugar beets are at 79 percent, soybeans at 53 percent, sunflowers at 30 percent and corn at 21 percent.
Winter wheat seeding in the state is 90 percent complete.
Sixty-one-percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 76 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus, down slightly over the week.
Stockwater supplies are rated 72 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 38 percent in good to excellent condition.
Corn, soybean harvests progress
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — One-fourth of the corn crop in South Dakota and about half of the soybeans have been harvested.
The USDA said both crops remain well behind the average pace, despite a week of good harvest weather.
Harvest progress for other crops is 8 percent for sunflowers and 25 percent for sorghum. They also are well behind average.
Winter wheat seeding in the state is 87 percent complete.
Subsoil moisture is rated 67 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 87 percent in those categories, down slightly over the week.
Pasture and range conditions are rated 49 percent in good to excellent condition, up slightly over the week.
$158 million in damage to Fla. crops
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A new study says Florida crops suffered $158 million in damages from Hurricane Michael.
The report released Oct. 26 by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said that almost all of the state’s cotton crop was wiped out.
Those losses total around $51 million.
Florida’s greenhouse, nursery and floriculture production suffered $39 million in losses and the state’s peanut crop took a hit of $22 million in losses.
Damage to the area’s livestock was around $23 million.
Florida lost $9 million in vegetables and melons, $4 million in fruits and $3 million in tree nuts, including pecans.
Weather speeds Minn. harvest
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers took advantage of favorable weather early last week to make good progress on harvesting before rain moved in.
The USDA said the state’s corn harvest is 58 percent complete. That’s one week ahead of last year but equal to the five-year average.
The USDA also said Monday in its weekly crop progress and condition report for the state that 87 percent of Minnesota’s soybean crop is harvested. That’s four days behind last year and one week behind the average.
Minnesota’s sunflower harvest is 58 percent complete, which is five days behind the average. The potato harvest is nearly complete at 96 percent. And the sugarbeet harvest is 92 percent complete, which is three days behind average.