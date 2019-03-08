Panel OKs hemp bill over gov's opposition
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Senate panel has approved a bill to legalize the cultivation of industrial hemp in South Dakota despite heavy pressure from Gov. Kristi Noem.
The Senate agriculture committee voted 7-2 Feb. 28 to send the bill to the floor, one step from the Republican governor's desk. Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister, the sponsor, said the bill would allow South Dakota farmers and ranchers to keep up with the demand and expansion of the industrial hemp industry.
Noem has asked that lawmakers hold off on legalizing hemp this year, saying the state isn't ready.
A series of administration officials urged the committee to oppose the measure during a dramatic hearing that included a Highway Patrol official showing members evidence bags of hemp and marijuana and a video of a drug detection dog in the Capitol flagging a pan of hemp.
Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price said officials believe allowing hemp cultivation would come with a multimillion dollar price tag and lead to another push to legalize marijuana in South Dakota.
Noem has stopped short of threatening a veto. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized cultivation of industrial hemp nationally.
China bans Canadian canola over pests
BEIJING (AP) — China said Wednesday that it is blocking some imports of the agricultural product canola from Canada because of fears of insect infestation.
The move, which comes amid heightened tensions over Canada's arrest of a Chinese tech executive, is seen by some as a new tactic to seek leverage over Ottawa.
China suspended canola imports from a Canadian company "in accordance with laws and regulations and international practice," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a daily news briefing.
He cited "harmful organisms" that he did not identify further, and said China's government "needs to protect the health and safety of its own people."
Asian jumping worms may threaten Neb. ag
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Experts are concerned about the potential threat posed to Nebraska agriculture by an invasive worm from Asia.
The Asian jumping worms can deplete soil of nutrients, damage plant roots and alter the soil's capacity to hold water. They've been confirmed in several states, including Nebraska's next-door neighbor, Iowa, last year.
It's unclear how or when the species, which has historically called Japan and the Korean Peninsula home, arrived in the United States. Experts think it likely was brought by boat in a plant shipment.
The worms move fast, like snakes, and appear to be jumping when disturbed. They're sometimes called "Alabama jumpers" or "crazy snake worms," can reproduce without fertilization and are popular as fish bait.
The peril for plants? The jumping worms don't provide channels for plants to take root as other worms do as they move through the soil, and their excreta isn't easily accessible for plants that use it for its nutrients.
"All it's doing is it's breaking down that top layer" of soil, Allison Zach, coordinator of the Nebraska Invasive Species Program, told the Lincoln Journal Star .
"These worms eat so much that all the invertebrates die off, and that goes up the food chain," she said.
N.D. canola production sets record
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Canola production in North Dakota set a record last year.
The USDA, in its annual crop production summary, said a record yield and record acreage resulted in 3.1 billion pounds of canola in the state, up 24 percent from the previous year.
Other crops that saw production increases in North Dakota in 2018 were soybeans, oil sunflowers, flaxseed, dry peas, lentils, safflower and alfalfa hay.
Crops that saw decreases included corn, potatoes, sugar beets, non-oil sunflowers and dry beans.
S.D. soybean production sets record in 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Soybean production in South Dakota set a record high last year, while the dry pea crop was a record low.
The USDA, in its annual crop production summary, said state farmers produced 257 million bushels of soybeans, up 6 percent from the previous year.
Dry pea production is estimated at 399,000 hundredweight, down 24 percent from 2017.
Other crops that saw production increases in South Dakota in 2018 were corn, alfalfa hay, sorghum, oil sunflowers, proso millet and safflower.
Crops that saw decreases included non-oil sunflowers and flaxseed.
N.D. soil moisture in good shape as spring nears
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Soil moistures supplies in North Dakota appear to be in decent shape as spring planting season nears.
The USDA said in its monthly crop report that 80 percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 89 percent of topsoil moistures supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Stock water supplies in the state are rated 83 percent adequate to surplus.
About two-thirds of North Dakota's winter wheat crop is rated in good condition. Cattle and calf conditions are about the same, with the death loss mostly average to light.